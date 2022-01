The Green Bay Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket when they host the rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The Packers (12-3) own the best record in the NFL and can clinch the top seed in the playoffs, as well as a first-round bye and home-field advantage, with a win on Sunday and a Cowboys loss or tie to the Cardinals. The Vikings (7-8) sit in eighth place in the NFC playoff picture, only one game behind the 49ers and Eagles for the final two wild card berths. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is likely out with COVID-19.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO