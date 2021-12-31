ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ian Mond reviews The Second Shooter by Nick Mamatas

locusmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Second Shooter , Nick Mamatas (Solaris 978-1-78108-926-2, $14.00, 400pp, tp) November 2021. Having skewered everything from late-stage capitalism to America’s political and cultural malaise in his last novel, Sabbath, Nick Mamatas boldly turns his attention to the intractable issue of gun violence and mass shootings with his highly entertaining follow-up,...

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay Express

The Second Shooter: Nick Mamatas’ latest book begins with a mysterious phenomenon and takes the reader to unexpected places

Oakland author Nick Mamatas offers a trip down the rabbit hole of theories about mass shootings in his new metaphysical thriller, The Second Shooter. According to Mamatas, for every mass shooting in America—four victims or more—there is initially a report of a second shooter; someone who fires multiple rounds or might be witnessed fleeing the scene. But rarely is anyone ever able to identify, much less apprehend, the second person.
OAKLAND, CA
locusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe reviews Noor by Nnedi Okorafor

As vibrant and inventive as her settings are, Nnedi Okorafor’s most consistent theme may simply be the discovery of unexpected inner powers. Zahrah the Windseeker finds that her dreadlocks give her the power to levitate and fly; Ejii in The Shadow Speaker learns she can hear at great distances and even read minds; Onyesonwu in Who Fears Death? not only discovers an explosive psychic power at her father’s funeral, but becomes a shapeshifter; Sunny the Akata Witch learns she’s a rare ‘‘free agent’’ among the Leopard People; Phoenix in The Book of Phoenix can basically incinerate and resurrect herself; Binti finds she’s a ‘‘harmonizer’’ who can work with aliens; Fatima in Remote Control gains powers literally over life and death, becoming a legendary figure named Sankofa. Those who have read or heard Okorafor’s moving and personal TED talk (published as Broken Places & Outer Spaces) probably have some ideas as to why this theme is so important in her work, as well as why so many of the above characters are outsiders, sometimes even in their own cultures. But biographical criticism can only take us so far, and it’s equally true that the figure of the outsider with special powers, sometimes persecuted because of them, is one of SF’s longstanding traditions – it even has its own entry in the SF Encyclopedia (‘‘Pariah Elite,’’ a term coined by Roz Kaveney). In The Shadow Speaker, Okorafor uses the term ‘‘metahuman’’ for such figures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Colleen Mondor reviews Mercury Boys by Chandra Prasad

Mercury Boys , Chandra Prasad (Soho Teen 978-1-64129-265-8, $18.99, 360pp, hc) August 2021. When Saskia Brown persuades her friend Lila to let her “borrow” a daguerreotype from the library archive where she works, neither girl can imagine that the old photograph will be a vehicle for time travel, romance, and a near-death experience. The twist in Chandra Prasad’s Mercury Boys is that the nightly adventures in the past are not the source of danger, but rather the reason behind an ever-expanding web of lies that entraps both girls. In fact, the supernatural aspects of the novel take a backseat to intense, and sadly all-too familiar, high school drama that is almost painful to read about. Saskia is looking for love but finds terror instead, and the sort of devious villain who won’t be satisfied until she is completely and utterly destroyed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Issue 732 Table of Contents, January 2022

The January 2022 issue of Locus magazine has interviews with Simon Jimenez and Eugen Bacon and spotlights on artist/author Nilah Magruder and reviewer Rich Horton. News covers the 2021 Hugo Awards winners at DisCon III, the 2023 Worldcon in China bid win, the new Ad Astra Center and Gunn Center updates, the Penguin Random House response to the Department of Justice, the Nommo, Lodestar, Astounding, Sidewise, and Ditmar winners, a PRH author diversity audit, the opening of the Sky Railway in Santa Fe, and much more. People and publishing covers news this issue about John Varley, Tomi Adeyemi, Janelle Monáe, Robert Lanza & Nancy Kress, Dean Koontz, and many others. Cory Doctorow’s column is entitled “Science Fiction is a Luddite Literature”, and there is a convention report on Fantastika in Sweden. Obituaries remember Anne Rice, Diana G. Gallagher, William G. Contento, Jeremy G. Byrne, Chris Achilléos, and José Luis Benício da Fonseca. Reviews cover new titles by Marlon James, Patrick O’Leary, Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan, Roshani Chokshi, Charlotte Nicole Davis, Garth Nix, James S.A. Corey, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Stephanie Garber, Cherie Dimaline, John Darnielle, Sarah Hall, Jessie Greengrass, Darcie Little Badger, Natasha Bowen, S.A. Barnes, Sequoia Nagamatsu, Lyndsay Faye, Leila Siddiqui, Claire Tomalin, Gwenda Bond, Jeffrey Cranor & Janina Matthewson, TJ Klune, Jay Kristoff, Brent Spiner, and others.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mamatas
locusmag.com

Magazines Received, December 2021

This list covers new SF/F/H print, online, and electronic periodicals (including regularly updated websites) seen by Locus magazine, focusing on those that publish fiction or reviews and criticism. To submit titles for listing on these pages, please send to Locus Publications, 655 13th St. #100, Oakland CA 94612 or email locus@locusmag.com.
OAKLAND, CA
locusmag.com

Buzzfeed Best Books of 2021

Buzzfeed has announced its 22-title list of the best books of 2021. Titles and authors of genre interest follow. What Strange Paradise, Omar El Akkad (Knopf) Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters (One World) The Sentence, Louise Erdrich (Harper) The Wrong End of the Telescope, Rabih Alameddine (Grove) For the full list...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Paul Di Filippo Reviews Michael Bishop’s A Few Last Words for the Late Immortals

A Few Last Words for the Late Immortals , Michael Bishop (Fairwood Press 978-1933846125, trade paperback, 250pp, $17.99) November 2021. Fairwood Press has become the classy home to many of Michael Bishop’s fine books from his large and exciting backlist. They have now issued a dozen of his titles, all extensively revised by the author. But this latest compilation is something very different, a brand-new assemblage of poetry and flash fictions, fifty selections in all (four of which have never before been seen). It’s a veritable feast of Bishop-flavored tapas, a Bishop banquet, a Bishop cornucopia, and would serve as a knockout introduction to any newbie wondering why this man is so universally beloved and esteemed. (Savvy longtime fans will similarly be entranced.) The items likewise span fifty years, from 1971 to 2021, and thus illustrate the author’s evolving career. But, not surprisingly, they reveal a remarkable consistency of vision and talent and style across all those decades.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Lit Hub Best Books of 2021

Lit Hub has announced its 48-title list of the best books of 2021. Titles and authors of genre interest follow. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters (One World) The Dangers of Smoking in Bed, Mariana Enriquez (Hogarth) The Vixen, Francine Prose (Harper) Light Perpetual, Francis Spufford (Scribner) The Scapegoat, Sara Davis (Farrar,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Second Shooter#Sabbath#Church
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
Forward

Dozens of rabbis warn Jews are ‘self-censoring’ on race, gender

Rabbis from more than 100 North American congregations have signed a letter decrying the exclusion of Jews whose views on race and gender fall to the right of the progressive mainstream. “The ascendency of an ideology that in its most simplistic form sees the world solely in binary terms of...
RELIGION
Outsider.com

Check Out Full List of Clint Eastwood Movies on Netflix

Feeling lucky heading into the Christmas week? If you are, and you have Netflix, then feast your eyes on Clint Eastwood movies. Yes, Outsiders, the movie service has four of his movies available right now for viewing. We get this list courtesy of What’s On Netflix. First up is...
MOVIES
Gainesville Times

Opinion: America’s cowardice shows we are living in end times

I write this correspondence as a Christian with a heavy heart and an overpowering sense of urgency about the troubling times we in America and, yes, the world over are living in today. As an amateur student of Bible prophecy for over 40 some odd years, I am seeing events taking place day by day that were talked about in God’s word thousands of years ago by the prophets and our savior, Jesus Christ. These things we all see and hear on our news media every day were foretold and are now occurring exactly as the Bible described!
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
imdb.com

The 15 Best Marlon Brando Movies Ranked

Widely considered to be one of — if not the — greatest actors of all time, Marlon Brando's career spanned more than six decades and left an indelible impact on cinema. Across the nearly 50 films he made, Brando was nominated for eight Oscars and won two, first in 1955 for "On the Waterfront" and again in 1973 for his most famous role in "The Godfather."
MOVIES
Variety

Jaime Osorio Márquez, ‘A Thousand Fangs’ Creator and Director, Dies at 46

Colombian director Jaime Osorio Márquez, who served as creator and director on HBO Max’s first Colombian series, “A Thousand Fangs” (“Mil Colmillos”), chose to die by assisted suicide on Thursday in Colombia, where euthanasia is legal. He was 46. He had beaten back an aggressive kidney cancer in 2009 and again in 2012, when it had returned and metastasized. But increasing pain and his growing intolerance of pain medications compelled him to end his life before his health deteriorated further and he became a burden to his family, said his producing partner Federico Duran of Rhayuela Films, who served as showrunner...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s Best Films Is Leaving Netflix in January

This iconic Clint Eastwood film is leaving the streaming platform this month. It is one of his best works…. It seems like every month, some great titles leave Netflix. While this creates room for more great movies, it can be sad to see some go. Clint Eastwood fans will be sad to hear that Mystic River is leaving the streaming platform on January 31, 2022.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Top Ten Adult Animation Films Of 2021 (Domestic)

Certainly, many of you are reading this review to see if it is even worth watching this film about an outdated superhero team. I know, because I too felt like this was probably a DCAU feature that could easily be skipped. But I am so glad that I didn’t, as this is one of the strongest movies to come out of DC that didn’t involve the Dark Knight. As shocking as that may sound, watch and find out for yourself. This film will pleasantly surprise you.
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

The 50 Best Memes of 2021, Explained

2021 was surely a year of highs and lows. Besides that little insurrection at the Capitol to start us off, the New Year looked promising: vaccines were coming and some semblance of normalcy seemed to be in reach. And it was, for a while, before the Delta and Omicron variants pushed us back into uncertainty.
INTERNET
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Eric Swalwell shares private conversation with man who threatened his life on Twitter

Democratic California Congressman Eric Swalwell on Thursday managed to identify a social-media user who threatened his life after Twitter reportedly failed to help. "A man DM'd I should be shot," Swalwell wrote. "For my family's safety, I asked Twitter for help ID'ing him. When Twitter fell short (thanks for trying!) I asked the guy his name (stringing him a bit) & why he threatened me. Meet Jeremy Marshall who told me he was radicalized by Tucker Carlson."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy