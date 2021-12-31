VIDEO: Is the B58 Engine the Best BMW Engine of All Time?

It wasn't that long ago that the words "crate engine" were tainted by an element of shame. What kind of hot rodder buys an engine that's already built? "A true gearhead builds his own engine" was the typical knee-jerk response, but ever since the arrival of Chevy's LS small-block engine a quarter-century ago, that has gradually changed. LS crate engines are all the rage now, and when we look at the history of the LS small-block, we can see that a steady march of mechanical development along with the evolution of the engine's design brief has resulted in a tremendous jump in power. It has also resulted in a proliferation of different versions—46 production variants in all, if we count Gen IV and Gen V—and their parts can't always be relied on to interchange.

