ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

VIDEO: Is the B58 Engine the Best BMW Engine of All Time?

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we discussed BMW’s B58 engine and how it could be the best BMW engine of all time. At face value, that’s a bold statement, as BMW is well-known for building great engines. Hell, “Motor” is literally part of the brand’s name. However, when you actually take a close look...

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M5#Bmw B58#Vehicles#S54#E46#S65
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Biggest LS Crate Engines

It wasn't that long ago that the words "crate engine" were tainted by an element of shame. What kind of hot rodder buys an engine that's already built? "A true gearhead builds his own engine" was the typical knee-jerk response, but ever since the arrival of Chevy's LS small-block engine a quarter-century ago, that has gradually changed. LS crate engines are all the rage now, and when we look at the history of the LS small-block, we can see that a steady march of mechanical development along with the evolution of the engine's design brief has resulted in a tremendous jump in power. It has also resulted in a proliferation of different versions—46 production variants in all, if we count Gen IV and Gen V—and their parts can't always be relied on to interchange.
CARS
Motor1.com

Bentley Coupe By Mulliner Expected To Be Company's Most Expensive Car Ever

Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Rowdy BMW M3 Exhaust Is Legal In All 50 States

The F80 BMW M3 and F82 BMW M4 have been replaced this year, with their buck-toothed successors kicking up a storm on the internet for their styling. But people seem to forget that when the F8X generation arrived, it too was berated. Many disliked the styling, and still more took issue with the sound of the cars. See, a front-engine, twin-turbo setup typically requires unequal lengths of downpipes to the exhaust to get around all the other auxiliaries in the engine bay and below, which tends to result in an unpleasant, metallic sound. To get around this, aftermarket tuners typically build equal-length exhaust setups, but another company has found a better, more efficient way of improving the sound of the twin-turbo S55 engine.
CARS
Inverse

Best crossovers and SUVs of 2022:

2022 is a year full of hope, promise, and a whole bunch of new cars. Fingers crossed we’ll soon be flying out of the supply-chain mess that’s been slowing production and deliveries. But in the meantime, carmakers have been hard at work on a whole crop of new...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch shown for first time

Toyota last year said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback, something that's been rumored for years.
CARS
motor1.com

Lamborghini Urus by Mansory and MTM looks wild, packs 1,001 bhp

As much as I am generally against crossovers and SUVs, the Lamborghini Urus is one of the few exceptions as it's always an occasion whenever I see one on the road. It looks imposingly aggressive straight from the factory and packs more power than supercars from not that many years ago, but some people will always want more. Case in point, meet the wildest LM002 successor Poland has ever seen, courtesy of a collaboration between Mansory and MTM.
CARS
Shropshire Star

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has gone on sale from £154,995

The first electric saloon from AMG will begin deliveries next year. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has gone on sale in the UK ahead of deliveries starting in 2022. The first electric saloon to come from Mercedes’ performance division costs from £154,995 with a choice of two models available – Night Edition and Touring.
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW Z3 M Coupe dyno test shows no power loss despite venerable age

Gone but certainly not forgotten, the BMW Z3 M Coupe is one of the quirkiest M cars ever made, and also one of the rarest. Only 6,791 units were built, but just 1,112 examples had the more desirable S54 engine sourced from the M3 E46. The earlier ones had the S50 from the M3 E36 and made 321 horsepower whereas the later ones manufactured from September 2001, as is the case with this car, packed 325 hp.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai Stops Internal Combustion Engine Development Forever

Earlier this year, whispers and rumors of Hyundai execs putting a halt to any internal combustion engine development were floating throughout the web and, as of this month, it looks like those weren't just rumors. Shuffling the Deck. A thorough reorganization at its Namyang Research Institute took place a few...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy