Big, strong, has an active stick, a mean streak and a strong slap shot. What if I told you that the Canucks could get their hands on this player for nothing but a contract. They don’t have to give up any draft picks or trade any of their own players. All they have to do is make a case to Brandon Scanlin that Vancouver is where he should sign at the end of his NCAA season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO