Steelers place key defenders on COVID-19 list

By Jared Mueller
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are far from the only team in the NFL that has been dealing with COVID-19 related issues. While the NFL and NFLPA have continued to adjust their protocols, positive COVID tests have plagued the league over the past few weeks.

The Browns loss to the Las Vegas Raiders included them being without about 20 key players. The following week loss to the Green Bay Packers included a variety of players out as well and QB Baker Mayfield only able to rejoin the team the day of the game.

As of Friday morning, Cleveland only had three players from their active roster on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their opponent in Week 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers, just got some bad news on the COVID front themselves:

Browns fans are very familiar with Schobert from his years with the team. “Joe Show” is very good in coverage and is rarely out of position in the run game. Wormley could be the bigger loss for the home team Monday night. The Steelers run defense is already poor and Wormley is one of their best players in that phase.

Depending on their vaccination status, both players could possibly test out of the COVID protocols in time for Monday’s game. It has been rare to see players testing out in less than five days so far with the new protocols.

Pittsburgh’s reserve/COVID-19 list has five other players currently on it:

  • Devin Bush
  • Anthony McFarland Jr.
  • Zach Banner
  • Isaiah Buggs
  • Arthur Maulet

We will keep you informed if any key Steelers players are able to come off the list before Monday Night Football.

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
