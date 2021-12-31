ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Clinical Trials Should Be Accessible to Everybody

By Sanskriti Thakur
pharmacytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lack of access, awareness, and trust have led to a lack of affordability, effectiveness, and inclusivity. What is standing in the way between Americans and clinical trials?. There are 123,413 registered clinical trials in the United States1 with the majority of participants white males.1 Consequently, we lack the diversity to...

