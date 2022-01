Greninja is a very popular character from Pokémon X and Y series and just like Pokémon X and Y, Greninja is very popular in Pokémon Unite as well. Greninja is an A-tier Water and Dark-type Pokémon. He is a highly offensive Pokémon with decent mobility and low endurance, which makes him vulnerable to high DPS characters but he can avoid enemies using his stealth abilities like Double Team and Smoke Screen. In this guide, we will let you know all about Greninja in Pokémon Unite, his abilities, best items, and team comps.

