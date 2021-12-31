Atlantic/CAM wrestlers gear up for next phase of the season

(Atlantic) The Atlantic/CAM wrestlers are 10-5 in duals as they get set to resume action next week.

Trojan coach Tim Duff says they had a good finish to the first 1/3 of their season by winning the dual tournament at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

A few individuals have stood out with their records, starting with 170 pound senior Kadin Stutzman who is 24-2. “For the first part of the season he’s probably our most outstanding wrestler. Kadin wrestled real well. The two matches he’s lost it kind of came down to being mentally tough and fighting through some tough positions. Kadin has wrestled some good kids. In our opinion he’s the best kid in the state at 170 pounds. He has to believe that and he has to go out there and want to win a state title. He has the ability. Now it’s getting the mental toughness and the self confidence that you can beat anybody and fighting through those tough situations and finding a way to finish.”

Senior Ethan Follmann has reached the 20 win mark at 132. “He’s our only returning state place winner. He’s 20-7 on the season. He has big goals for himself finishing up his senior season. He’s continuing to push and improve.”

Freshman Aiden Smith is 22-5 at 106. “He’s been wrestling real well. He’s had an outstanding start to the year. We’ve got some real big matches coming up in January and hopefully he can continue to build off that record.”

A big week lies ahead for the Trojans with a quadrangular at Logan-Magnolia (along with Woodbine, OABCIG) on Tuesday, a Hawkeye Ten Double Dual with Harlan and Denison-Schleswig on Thursday, and the Rollin Dyer Tournament in Atlantic on Saturday.

Atlantic/CAM individual wrestling records:

106

Aiden Smith 22-5

113

Josh Hass 11-11

120

Cruz Weaver 14-11

126

Jarrett Hansen 12-9

132

Ethan Follmann 20-7

138

Easton O’Brien 14-12

Dante Hedrington 13-9

AC Roller 9-12

145

Brian South 11-8

152

Tanner O’Brien 13-12

160

Owen Hoover 14-7

Cole Park 12-5

170

Kadin Stutzman 24-2

182

Jarrett Armstrong 21-6

195

Brenden Casey 15-10

220

Miles Mundorf 17-7

285

Nathan Keiser 9-11