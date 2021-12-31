ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic/CAM wrestlers gear up for next phase of the season

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdiUc_0dZxP3Vd00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic/CAM wrestlers are 10-5 in duals as they get set to resume action next week.

Trojan coach Tim Duff says they had a good finish to the first 1/3 of their season by winning the dual tournament at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

A few individuals have stood out with their records, starting with 170 pound senior Kadin Stutzman who is 24-2. “For the first part of the season he’s probably our most outstanding wrestler. Kadin wrestled real well. The two matches he’s lost it kind of came down to being mentally tough and fighting through some tough positions. Kadin has wrestled some good kids. In our opinion he’s the best kid in the state at 170 pounds. He has to believe that and he has to go out there and want to win a state title. He has the ability. Now it’s getting the mental toughness and the self confidence that you can beat anybody and fighting through those tough situations and finding a way to finish.”

Senior Ethan Follmann has reached the 20 win mark at 132. “He’s our only returning state place winner. He’s 20-7 on the season. He has big goals for himself finishing up his senior season. He’s continuing to push and improve.”

Freshman Aiden Smith is 22-5 at 106. “He’s been wrestling real well. He’s had an outstanding start to the year. We’ve got some real big matches coming up in January and hopefully he can continue to build off that record.”

A big week lies ahead for the Trojans with a quadrangular at Logan-Magnolia (along with Woodbine, OABCIG) on Tuesday, a Hawkeye Ten Double Dual with Harlan and Denison-Schleswig on Thursday, and the Rollin Dyer Tournament in Atlantic on Saturday.

Atlantic/CAM individual wrestling records:

106

Aiden Smith 22-5

113

Josh Hass 11-11

120

Cruz Weaver 14-11

126

Jarrett Hansen 12-9

132

Ethan Follmann 20-7

138

Easton O’Brien 14-12

Dante Hedrington 13-9

AC Roller 9-12

145

Brian South 11-8

152

Tanner O’Brien 13-12

160

Owen Hoover 14-7

Cole Park 12-5

170

Kadin Stutzman 24-2

182

Jarrett Armstrong 21-6

195

Brenden Casey 15-10

220

Miles Mundorf 17-7

285

Nathan Keiser 9-11

Western Iowa Today

Nielsen and Hansen standing out for Wheeler wrestling

(Audubon) It’s been back to the basics for the Audubon wrestling team this week as they resumed practice after Christmas. The Wheelers are focusing on getting some of their inexperienced wrestlers up to speed. Head coach Tyler Christensen says, “We have a pretty young team, so we are reviewing some things that a lot of us don’t know and some of our experienced guys know quite well. Kind of going back to the basics where we started, just trying to make our drilling perfect. We are going to keep working hard.”
WWE
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW girls make big strides over break

(Avoca) The AHSTW girls basketball team has found some cohesion during their holiday break practices. Coach Jill Vanderhoof says the break was good to get back to work on fundamentals. She reports the girls did a lot of work on their own and stayed in good shape. “Just getting back into the gym making sure we are taking care of the ball and are strong with the ball and finishing through contact on our layups. Something kind of clicked for them within the last couple of days which is nice. They’ve started to understand where each other are going to be on the floor and it’s a more natural feel and they aren’t forcing things. They are reading each other a lot better.”
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Caelen DeVault accepts invite to Shrine Bowl

(Cedar Falls) Shrine Bowl rosters have been finalized over the past week. Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Caelen DeVault is among the players selected to the South Team. DeVault led the Wolverines with 53 catches for 565 yards and 2 TD’s as a senior. He was also the squad’s top tackler with 84 stops, intercepted three passes, and had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
NODAWAY, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. Clay Billheimer, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson. -Next meet January 15th at Iowa. -Next meet January 14th at Nebraska. Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha. -Next meet January 14th at Nebraska. Ryann Portch, Sophomore, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College. -Season starts January 22nd.
COLLEGE SPORTS
