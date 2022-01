GitHub reveals some interesting statistics regarding developer involvement in active blockchain projects for 2021. A report detailing developer activity for different tokens was released by Santiment, which can be an essential indicator of how successful a project will be in the long term. A platform called GitHub provides statistics on developer activity. GitHub is a software repository site of choice for projects like Solana, Polkadot, Ethereum, and IOTA. It is a centrally located versioning control system where code for projects is visible to the public and where developers can propose and submit improvements and additions to an existing project.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO