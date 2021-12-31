Suspect Arrested After Armed Standoff In Webber Township

A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in Webber Township in Lake County.

Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Majestic Pine Apartments around 9:48 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with two females who told them that a male had made entry into one of their apartments and brandished a firearm. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the females has an active personal protection order against the male.

According to the sheriff’s office, an argument ensued which led out into the parking lot of the apartment complex where the male suspect pointed a firearm at a one of the females and eventually fired a round in the female’s directions as he was leaving the scene.

The Lake County Sheriff’s, along with the Newago County Area ERT Team and the Mason/Oceana ERT Team was able to take the suspect into custody at a residence in Baldwin following a several hour standoff Friday morning. A firearm was recovered near the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation. The suspect’s identity is currently being withheld until after arraignment.