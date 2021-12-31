ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, light snow continues with storm total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel is difficult on partially or totally snow and ice covered roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick; Pulaski A SHOWER WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PULASKI...SOUTHERN FLOYD...CARROLL AND WESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 139 AM EST, a shower was located near Woodlawn, or near Hillsville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Hillsville Floyd Indian Valley Fancy Gap Ararat Willis and Allisonia. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Nelson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Nelson County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DADE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values Sunday night and Monday morning are likely to be in the 20s, about 50 degrees colder than today. This will be the coldest air of the season so far for the area and will impact people and pets as well.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, NW Blount, North Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in heavy bursts of snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Wintry precipitation possible today Cold Wind Chills on the way too As colder air arrives, our chance of light precipitation may include patches of light freezing drizzle or light freezing rain for a brief time, upon the change over to snow before it ends. Ground temperatures are still warm, and amounts should be light, so most impacts are expected to be minimal. That said, as temperatures fall below freezing, and especially heading into the evening hours, when they will stay below freezing and get colder, there may be some potential then for light accumulations of snow, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. This dusting could potentially impact some untreated roadways or at least be cause for concern when driving. The best chance of encountering a light dusting looks to be in southern Kentucky along the Tennessee border, mainly along and south of a line from Murray to Hopkinsville. The cold air will plummet wind chills into the teens and 20s today, on their way to single digits and teens by the start of the work and school day on Monday.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 12:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for north central Alabama. Target Area: Madison; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Madison and east central Morgan Counties through 315 PM CST At 239 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Triana, or 10 miles south of Redstone Arsenal, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Owens Cross Roads, Triana, Farley, Ryland, Hampton Cove and Whitesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Owsley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 0.5 inch of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Gibson .Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire, an areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low-lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in these areas. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, White, and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne MO. * Until 6 PM CST this evening * WHEN...Through early this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris, especially with respect to those still dealing with tornado debris clean up. Drivers should be vigilant for standing water in low-lying areas. Approaching these water covered areas at excessive speeds may cause hydroplaning and loss of control of your vehicle. Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire at 6 pm, an areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low- lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in these areas.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: McCreary FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to tidal overflow expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one and a half feet above ground level, is possible around high tide. This may lead to flooding of lots, parks, and roads with isolated road closures possible.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Houston FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches will be possible through this evening across the watch area * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Robertson, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale and Wilson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOUSTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 12:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chesterfield FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Burke and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Southeastern Orangeburg and Sumter. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts, late this afternoon through tonight could result in localized flash flooding. The flooding could be exacerbated in areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past several days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

Community Policy