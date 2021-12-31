Walker named as Texas High School Principal of the Year

A former principal at a Royse City school is being honored as the best in Texas.

The Royse City Independent School District announced Dec. 14 that the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) selected Dr. Sean Walker as the Texas High School Principal of the Year.

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from 20 regional Education Service Centers across the state. After being selected as the TASSP Region 10 High School Principal of the Year, Walker was eligible to be considered for the statewide honor.

The announcement from the Royse City ISD said Walker was nominated for this honor for his successes in campus leadership at Royse City High School. After leading RCHS as principal for six years, he now serves as executive director of Leadership Development for the district.

“We are so proud of Dr. Walker’s accomplishments and successes as a result of his leadership at Royse City High School. I can point to academic successes, program growth and development, campus climate and much more as evidence of this honor,” said Royse City ISD Superintendent Kevin Worthy. “He also assembled an outstanding group of house principals and leaders at RCHS that will foster continued successes for students and staff. As Executive Director of Leadership Development he benefits every campus in the district as we grow and look to the future.”

Walker will be recognized by TASSP in the Summer of 2022 at an annual conference. Additionally, members of TASSP will attend a Royse City ISD School Board meeting in celebration of the news.