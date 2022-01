Private mortgage insurance (PMI) might sound like something that will protect you if you can’t make a mortgage payment. There is some limited truth to that but mostly PMI is something that you pay as a homebuyer, but is for the benefit of your lender. PMI is almost always required when you take out a conventional loan with a down payment that is less than 20% of the purchase price. PMI is also typically required if you refinance your home with a conventional mortgage and have less than 20% equity in your home after the refinance. This is where the infamous and theoretical 20% required down payment comes from. If you have at least 20% equity when taking out a conventional loan, you can generally avoid paying PMI.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO