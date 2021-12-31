ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College GameDay: Picks for College Football Playoff

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
Steve Limentani/ISI Photos via Getty Images.

The end of this college football season is nearing. The College Football Playoff gets underway on Friday, with Alabama taking on Cincinnati and Michigan facing Georgia in the two CFP semifinal matchups. Ahead of the CFP, College GameDay has made its game picks.

Former Georgia football player and WWE legend Bill Goldberg joined the GameDay crew on Friday as a celebrity guest picker.

Alabama and Cincinnati will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in the first CFP semifinal matchup. Georgia and Michigan then follow that one up with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

GameDay’s College Football Playoff picks

Alabama vs. Cincinnati: “Alabama outscores Cincinnati and wins by 14,” Corso said.

“I think the energy that Cincinnati will play with will keep them in this football game,” Herbstreit said. “In the end I agree with you guys, I think Alabama and Bryce Young, Jameson Williams make the plays to win. But I think Cincinnati will compete.”

Michigan vs. Georgia: “I think Michigan’s defense is going to put a lot of pressure on Stetson Bennett,” Howard said. “Gonna make him make some mistakes and I think Michigan will win this game.”

“This is a classic matchup,” Goldberg said. “You’ve got two goliaths. I think the outcome will be decided by the coaches. I’m going Georgia.”

“Last time we saw Michigan, they upset Ohio State in the snow,” Corso said. “The last time we saw Georgia they got upset by Alabama. UGA is angry. Georgia!”

All of GameDay’s predictions

The GameDay crew unanimously selected Alabama to beat Cincinnati. But they were split on the Michigan-Georgia matchup. Herbstreit did not pick that game as he will be on the broadcast, but Howard, Corso, and Goldberg were not all on the same side.

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Lee Corso: Georgia, Alabama

Desmond Howard: Michigan, Alabama

Bill Goldberg: Georgia, Alabama

