WATCH: Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, Nick Broeker and Braylon Sanders on Sugar Bowl, not opting out, more

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. Raising Cain: Broken by insider Pete Thamel and then confirmed by multiple media outlets, LSU is hiring away USC’s “new” defensive line coach Jamar Cain. It’s a setback for Lincoln Riley assimilating his staff, which now needs another new defensive line and a running backs coach, respectively, with the February signing period not all that far away. You can bet the Cain “defection” got down to money and perks, and LSU may have given an offer that Cain just couldn’t refuse. New LSU head coach Brian Kelly may no longer be at Notre Dame, but he continues to stick it to the Trojans.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO