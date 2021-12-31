Los Angeles Lakers trading Rajon Rondo to Cleveland Cavaliers

Photo by Elsa | Getty Images

Currently down all three of its core backcourt players, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a midseason move for a former Kentucky Wildcat.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cavaliers are trading for Los Angeles point guard Rajon Rondo. The 15-year NBA veteran has played 18 games with the Lakers this season. Rondo’s addition is an immediate replacement for the loss of Cleveland point guard Ricky Rubio, who was having a career year before tearing his ACL earlier in the week.

The Cavaliers are also without starting point guard Darius Garland due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, along with shooting guard Collin Sexton, who was ruled out for the season in mid-November.

The Cavaliers will be Rondo’s ninth NBA team during his successful professional career. He’s previously played for the Boston Celtics (helping win the 2008 NBA Finals), Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now 35 years old, the four-time All-Star and Louisville native has played mostly a deep bench role over the last two seasons. In 2021-22, Rondo is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 32.4 percent shooting in 16.1 minutes per game.

But perhaps a revitalized role in Cleveland, where he likely will immediately be thrust into 20-plus minutes every night, could bring back some end-of-career juice for Rondo. Remember, he’s just 14 months removed from playing a significant part in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Finals run.