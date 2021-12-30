ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CITY OF MCLENDON-CHISHOLM OR...

roysecityheraldbanner.com
 5 days ago

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-14 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF McLENDON-CHISHOLM, TEXAS, APPROVING AND ADOPTING THE 2021-2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE;. PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. CITY...

marketplace.roysecityheraldbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

City of Elmira declares Juneteenth a paid city holiday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – City employees in Elmira will now have June 19 as a paid holiday after the city council voted to approve Juneteenth as a city-wide holiday. The Elmira City Council voted to approve the measure 6-0 on Monday with Councilman Mark Franchi absent. The resolution was...
ELMIRA, NY
roysecityheraldbanner.com

PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF F...

In accordance with Texas Local Government Code §211.006, a public hearing will be held by the. Planning & Zoning Commission on Thursday, 20 January 2022 at 6:00 p.m. and by the City Council on Monday, 7 February 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Fate City Hall located at 1900 C.D. Boren Pkwy, Fate, Texas for the purpose of receiving comments on a Future Land Use Plan (FLUP) Amendment.
FATE, TX
roysecityheraldbanner.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Of Th...

The Estate of Shawn Phillip Myers, deceased. Administration upon the Estate of Shawn Phillip Myers, deceased, were granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of September, 2021, by the County Court at Law of Rockwall County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
roysecityheraldbanner.com

PUBLIC NOTICE ANNEXATION PUB...

Notice is hereby given that the City of Royse City proposes annexation of property to enlarge and extend the boundary limits of said city. The public hearing will be held on January 11, 2022 before the City Council of the City of Royse City in the Court/Council Chambers located at the Police and Courts Building at 100 West Main Street, Royse City, Texas, at 7:00 p.m.
ROYSE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
roysecityheraldbanner.com

APPLICATION HAS BEEN made with...

APPLICATION HAS BEEN made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Brewers permit by Briscoe Hall LLC. dba Six Cities Brewery, to be located at 2015 Christy Lane, Rockwall, Rockwall County, Texas. officers of said corporation. [OR OWNERS OR PARTNERS] are William Briscoe, Owner, Janie Briscoe, Owner, Clancy Hall,...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
unt.edu

City of Quanah

The City of Quanah was organized in 1884 along the Fort Worth and Denver Railroad. Quanah is named for Quanah Parker, the last Comanche Chief. It became the county seat of Hardeman County in 1890. Its historic courthouse was built by famed architect, R.H. Stuckey, in 1908 and recently underwent a historical remodel by the State of Texas.
DENTON, TX
WCVB

Some Boston city employees going remote, Mayor Wu decides

BOSTON — With coronavirus cases on the rise Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is taking new action. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 4, the city is temporarily decreasing the number of employees in city buildings. Wu released a statement Saturday night saying, “With COVID-19 cases spiking in Boston and across the Commonwealth,...
BOSTON, MA
basinnow.com

Vernal City Welcoming New Faces To City Council

It’s a new year and there will be some new faces on the Vernal City Council. On Monday, a special meeting was held to swear in new city council member Corey Foley, returning council member Ted Munford, and returning Mayor Doug Hammond. In addition to Corey Foley, another new face will join the City Council in the coming weeks as applications are also now being accepted for those interested in the vacant City Council seat with the resignation of Travis Allan. Council member Allan had served on the Council for 6 years but recently moved out of city limits. The deadline to apply for the vacant seat is January 13th at 4pm. To be considered, an applicant must be a US citizen, be registered to vote within Vernal City, and have lived in the City for at least one year. “Per state law requirements, the interviews of the candidates will be held during an open City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 19th,” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The meeting starts at 7pm, but interviews will occur after other business is conducted. The City Council will vote to fill the vacant seat after the interviews.” For more information, visit www.vernalcity.org.
VERNAL, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Severability#Metes
Faribault Daily News

Proposed reorganization would improve county services

A proposal to combine Rice County’s Social Services and Community Corrections departments would allow for greater collaboration and efficiencies, and would better serve residents requiring services and save money over time. The plan, which includes three possible options, was presented Tuesday to the Board of Commissioners by County Administrator Sara Folsted, Social Services Director Mark Shaw and Community Corrections Director Rick Gieseke, and came about after longtime director Shaw announced his January retirement and following months of discussion and research. ...
RICE COUNTY, MN
ABC6.com

City of Pawtucket announces the official 2022 City Calendar

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Mayor Donald R. Grebien announced that the official 2022 City Calendar is now available at the Pawtucket City Hall on 137 Roosevelt Avenue, and several other municipal buildings throughout the city. After last year’s copies went quickly, 8,000 copies have been produced for this year.
PAWTUCKET, RI
therealdeal.com

City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has set its sights on another Project Homekey possibility: an apartment building in Panorama City. Urbanize reported HACLA has sent out a notice indicating its intent to buy a two-story, 31-unit apartment building at 14949 Roscoe Boulevard. HACLA is set to pay $10 million for the complex, roughly equivalent to $345,000 per unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
woodcountynow.com

City of Mineola makes plans for redistricting and city improvements

Mineola City Council had it’s last meeting of 2021 on Monday, December 20. At the meeting, Gene Keenon of Republic Services presented a $5,000 check to the Mineola City Council for the Mineola Nature Preserve. Overall, Republic Services has contributed over $30,000 in grant funds to the Mineola Nature Preserve for events and programs.
MINEOLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
talgov.com

City of Tallahassee

The City of Tallahassee’s administrative offices will be closed in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday on Friday, Dec. 31. Following are schedule changes for the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022, for solid waste customers living inside the Tallahassee city limits (red week), StarMetro, Tallahassee Animal Services and City-run community centers.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Victoria Advocate

City wilds

City Wilds: No grinch can spoil this holiday tradition: celebrating wild, ornamented trees. On December 11, Jan Myers and I made our annual holiday pilgrimage to the Turnagain Arm Trail at Anchorage’s southern fringes, to place ornaments upon two wild spruce trees. Ours is not a long journey, nor is it religious in nature, though I suppose you could say it has spiritual dimensions, in that it joins a modern cultural celebration with one that has much deeper roots grounded in a reverence for wild nature.
POLITICS
kendallcountytimes.com

City of Yorkville City Council met Dec. 14

City of Yorkville City Council met Dec. 14. 2. Rudolph Run 5K Presentation to Knights of Columbus. 1. Minutes of the Regular City Council – November 9, 2021. 2. Minutes of the Regular City Council – November 23, 2021. 3. Bill Payments for Approval. $ 770,342.06 (vendors) $...
YORKVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy