ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Corral and Jeff Lebby reflect on their relationship, time together at Ole Miss

By Jake Thompson about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWbr4_0dZxFmJB00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — A bond between a player and a coach is not something new that has never been witnessed before, but the relationship between Matt Corral and Jeff Lebby goes beyond that.

The Ole Miss quarterback and offensive coordinator are having their final stand together on Saturday when the Rebels take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

There is a feeling that about Saturday’s game that is reminiscent to the final stand at the O.K. Corral with Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. The gunslingers standing side by side one last time.

Corral and Lebby, one the most successful and prominent coordinator – quarterback combinations in the nation, aiming to go out guns blazing inside the Caesars Superdome.

But beyond the Xs and Os, the game planning and the other on-the-field things, Lebby and Corral have a relationship that is more than just a coach and a player who see each other a few hours a day and again on Saturdays.

It comes across more like Lebby is a proud father when he speak about his signal caller.

“It’s been incredible. Humbling watching (Corral) play the way he plays,” Lebby said. “I think the thing he’s got going for him more than anything is he’s an inspiring guy and the way he puts it on the line for his teammates and his university every Saturday is unlike anything out there in the country. I believe that and dang proud to coach him. Proud of him, proud for him and I think the most exciting part, man, is he’s just getting started.”

Lebby is leaving to become the next offensive coordinator at Oklahoma after the Sugar Bowl, while Corral is heading for the NFL.

When the announcement of Lebby’s hiring by Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, it was immediately announced by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin that Lebby would finish out his duties with the team and coach the Sugar Bowl.

Lebby spoke on Thursday about all the reasons that he decided, and wanted, to finish out the season. The first reason he gave was to be there with Corral one last time.

After the Egg Bowl victory last month, Corral gave a no-hesitation answer when asked if he’d play in the bowl game. Corral has since doubled and tripled down on that answer.

On Thursday, Corral expounded a little further and spoke of his relationship with Lebby.

“It was the trust, the respect, the loyalty of really just how both of our personalities are and just the way we click together,” Corral said. “That’s a relationship that I’ll have for the rest of my life and me and him know that. Most of the these moments that I’ve had at Ole Miss, most of them are going to be with Jeff Lebby and coach Kiffin and this team that we have right now.

“I wouldn’t trade the world for it. Coach Lebby saying that (about staying) is the same reason of the guys asking me about opting out. That’s kind of how I felt with my team.”

On Saturday, one of the most successful tandems in program history look to etch their relationship into the record books one final time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

It looks like good news for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral left Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was transported from the sideline to the locker room on a cart. He later emerged on crutches and without his pads and helmet, visibly emotional as it was clear he would not be able to return to the game.
NFL
On3.com

Former NFL team doctor offers opinion on Matt Corral ankle injury

Former NFL team doctor David Chao took to Twitter to offer his opinion on the ankle injury Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral suffered in the Sugar Bowl. Chao offered both good and bad news in his analysis of the inury. “By video, (really) high ankle injury,” the doctor wrote. “Not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emotional Lane Kiffin discusses Matt Corral's injury, impact on Ole Miss program

Lane Kiffin’s game-planning with Matt Corral went out the window pretty fast when the signal caller was injured in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Corral was unable to play the remainder of the game against Baylor. Thankfully, the x-rays were negative, Kiffin said during his postgame press conference.
NFL
247Sports

Sugar Bowl: Media praises Baylor's turnaround; opt-out debate ensues after Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is injured

It was a year ago that Baylor only won two football games in its first season under Dave Aranda. On Saturday night, the Aranda and the Bears completed a turnaround that featured the following: Twelve wins — four of them against CFP Top 25 teams — a Big 12 Championship, and now a New Year's Six victory over an SEC foe as the Baylor posted a 21-7win over No. 8 Ole Miss in the All State Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral carted off with injury early in Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral had to be carted off the sideline at the Sugar Bowl after suffering a lower-body injury in the first quarter against Baylor. The Ole Miss Rebels suffered a major blow in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl as star quarterback Matt Corral was knocked out of the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyatt Earp
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Doc Holliday
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Lane Kiffin
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
The Spun

X-Ray Results Are In For Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Ole Miss starting quarterback and projected first-round pick Matt Corral left in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl with an apparent lower body injury. Early on Sunday morning, following the Rebels’ 21-7 loss, head coach Lane Kiffin gave a positive update on his quarterback’s diagnosis.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Ole Miss#Rebels#Baylor#Os
On3.com

WATCH: Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, Nick Broeker and Braylon Sanders on Sugar Bowl, not opting out, more

On Thursday it was the Ole Miss offense’s turn to face the press as they continued prepping for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Matt Corral, Snoop Conner, Jerrion Ealy, Nick Broeker and Braylon Sanders all spoke about different topics from playing in their first Sugar Bowl to choosing to not opt-out and their futures after this season. Here is what they had to say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Clarion Ledger

As Matt Corral's tenure ends, Ole Miss glimpses potential future with QB Luke Altmyer

NEW ORLEANS — With a wiggle of his shoulders, Matt Corral subtly ball-faked downfield. It was third-and-20 in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl. Two Baylor pass rushers were invading the Ole Miss quarterback's personal space. Ball faking bought him enough time to escape to the left of the pocket. But Baylor defensive lineman Cole Maxwell got a paw around Corral's waist and dragged him down, falling on Corral's right leg in the process.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Robert Griffin III weighs in on bowl opt-outs, responds to Matt Corral injury

There has been a lot of debate surrounding bowl game opt-outs over recent weeks. Many players opt out of bowl games to avoid any injuries that could hinder their future careers in football. But a lot of people have slammed players for opting out of games. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has chimed in with his thoughts on bowl opt-outs, citing his personal experiences.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Lane Kiffin describes emotions after Matt Corral's injury

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral decided to play one last time for Ole Miss before entering the NFL Draft. Instead of opting out to protect his draft stock, Corral wanted to give his all to the Rebels. Unfortunately for Corral, he suffered an ankle injury in the game that required him to be carted off, leading to an emotional response from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
NFL
On3.com

Greg McElroy discusses how Matt Corral injury affects his draft stock

After Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral went down with an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl, many wondered how it would affect his draft stock. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy offered his take, saying on the broadcast that he believes the quarterback will be just fine going forward. “I went through...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy