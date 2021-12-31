Matt Corral and Jeff Lebby reflect on their relationship, time together at Ole Miss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — A bond between a player and a coach is not something new that has never been witnessed before, but the relationship between Matt Corral and Jeff Lebby goes beyond that.

The Ole Miss quarterback and offensive coordinator are having their final stand together on Saturday when the Rebels take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

There is a feeling that about Saturday’s game that is reminiscent to the final stand at the O.K. Corral with Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. The gunslingers standing side by side one last time.

Corral and Lebby, one the most successful and prominent coordinator – quarterback combinations in the nation, aiming to go out guns blazing inside the Caesars Superdome.

But beyond the Xs and Os, the game planning and the other on-the-field things, Lebby and Corral have a relationship that is more than just a coach and a player who see each other a few hours a day and again on Saturdays.

It comes across more like Lebby is a proud father when he speak about his signal caller.

“It’s been incredible. Humbling watching (Corral) play the way he plays,” Lebby said. “I think the thing he’s got going for him more than anything is he’s an inspiring guy and the way he puts it on the line for his teammates and his university every Saturday is unlike anything out there in the country. I believe that and dang proud to coach him. Proud of him, proud for him and I think the most exciting part, man, is he’s just getting started.”

Lebby is leaving to become the next offensive coordinator at Oklahoma after the Sugar Bowl, while Corral is heading for the NFL.

When the announcement of Lebby’s hiring by Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, it was immediately announced by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin that Lebby would finish out his duties with the team and coach the Sugar Bowl.

Lebby spoke on Thursday about all the reasons that he decided, and wanted, to finish out the season. The first reason he gave was to be there with Corral one last time.

After the Egg Bowl victory last month, Corral gave a no-hesitation answer when asked if he’d play in the bowl game. Corral has since doubled and tripled down on that answer.

On Thursday, Corral expounded a little further and spoke of his relationship with Lebby.

“It was the trust, the respect, the loyalty of really just how both of our personalities are and just the way we click together,” Corral said. “That’s a relationship that I’ll have for the rest of my life and me and him know that. Most of the these moments that I’ve had at Ole Miss, most of them are going to be with Jeff Lebby and coach Kiffin and this team that we have right now.

“I wouldn’t trade the world for it. Coach Lebby saying that (about staying) is the same reason of the guys asking me about opting out. That’s kind of how I felt with my team.”

On Saturday, one of the most successful tandems in program history look to etch their relationship into the record books one final time.