Football

Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain visiting 5 schools in the near future

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Jeremy Johnson/On3

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain is really enjoying his recruiting process, but he is not close to a decision yet.

“I’m still looking for a home,” he said Friday at the Under Armour All-American Game practice, where he was watching and supporting his friend and high school teammate Sam McCall.

But he is going to be looking for his future home soon.

McClain told On3’s Jeremy Johnson in Orlando that he will be visiting Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma in the coming weeks.

McClain said his top priorities in looking at schools from a football perspective are”Really come in, start as a freshman, great communication, great relationship with the coaches and keep it 100.”

One school not on his list of visits is Oregon. The Ducks offered him a scholarship 10 days ago and have caught McClain’s interest, even if he won’t be visiting them soon.

“Oregon was one of my dream schools when I was a kid,” McClain said. “I feel great about Oregon.”

Earlier in the season, McClain released a top five of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Ohio State. He told On3’s Chad Simmons that the Gators were the leader of the pack at the time.

It now appears Florida has dropped out of that top five, as well as the Seminoles, leaving the Hurricanes as the only in-state school in his top schools.

“Miami is like home,” McClain said. “Great relationship with the coaches, great atmosphere.

Cormani McClain is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player from the state of Florida.

He is one of four players in the cycle to be designated as a Five-Star Plus+ player along with New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton and Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson.

The recognition means they are the only players ranked by all four major recruiting media companies as a five-star prospect

