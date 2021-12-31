Will 2022 Reboot Latin American Regionalism?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. 2021 ends in a big way for Políglota, a company that has just been awarded as the “Best Latin American Startup in Education” by the Global EdTech Startups Awards Latam 2021 that were delivered during the eighth edition of the International Congress of Educational Innovation (CIIE) of Tec from Monterrey —one of the best universities in Mexico—. Founded in 2016 by Carlos Aravena, José Manuel Sánchez and Nicolás Fuenzalida, the award obtained at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey crowns the efforts and work invested since it launched its online model just a little over a year ago, in the 2020, making a commitment to adapt to the new reality.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO