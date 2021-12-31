ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Will 2022 Reboot Latin American Regionalism?

By Catherine Osborn
Foreign Policy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief, and Feliz Año Nuevo. The highlights...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

Meet The Black American Man Educating Others On The Beauty Of Caribbean Spanish

Rickie, a YouTuber and Spanish language educator, creates content for learners hoping to speak Spanish fluently and confidently. Identifying as 100% from the United States with “a Latin heart”, his content gained traction on his channel, Bilingüe Blogs, when people noticed how impossible it was to tell that his Dominican Republic Spanish accent was not his native one.
SOCIETY
euromonitor.com

Middle Class Reset in Latin America

Latin American economies shrunk by more than 8% on average in 2020. This reality fosters the concept of frugal innovation, given the inadequate fiscal and monetary stimulus in the region. Consumers will continue to be price sensitive and receptive to affordable products that answer their needs. Innovation, social networks, business models and flexible payments methods will be key actions that must be taken to engage with this targeted consumer.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Regionalism#Racism#Foreign Policy#Feliz A O Nuevo
Shawano Leader

Latin American Developers: 4 Reasons to Hire Them

Software development has become global, and remote working has become a common marketplace. Outsourcing has become a crucial ally for firms trying to improve their IT infrastructure through digital enhancing procedures. It’s now simpler than ever to hire software engineers from Latin America, giving you access to a hitherto untapped...
TECHNOLOGY
simpleflying.com

2021 In Review: The Latin American Airline Recovery

The year is close to ending, and the Latin American airline industry has had one of the best recoveries worldwide from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s on par with the North American recovery, according to data provided by several organizations like Cirium, OAG, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Let’s investigate further.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

'Fed up' Latin American voters demand change

When Latin American voters went to the polls in 2021, they had an unambiguous message for the ruling elite: we've had enough. In Chile, the most recent example, none of the traditional centrist parties in government since the end of dictatorship 31 years ago made it to the presidential runoff election. Instead millennial, leftist outsider Gabriel Boric thumped a far-right rival on Sunday. Ecuador elected its first rightwing president in 14 years in April; Peru opted in June to make an unknown socialist rural schoolteacher its president; and Honduras ended 12 years of conservative National Party rule in November, electing its first woman leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments In Latin America

LATAM Consumers Embrace Neobanks As Legacy Bank Infrastructure Stifles Digital Transformation. Latin American consumers are ditching legacy banks in favor of service providers that better meet their mobile-first banking needs. In the Digitizing Payments In Latin American Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Brad Liebmann, CEO of Brazilian FinTech alt.bank, discusses how outdated infrastructure is hampering the ability of legacy FIs to satisfy consumers’ evolving needs.
ECONOMY
Culpeper Star Exponent

LOC announces chief of Latin American, Caribbean & European Division

The Library of Congress earlier this year appointed Suzanne Schadl as the chief of the Latin American, Caribbean and European Division. Schadl brings more than 25 years of experience as a scholar, educator, and librarian in library leadership and international studies, according to a Library release. Schadl since 2018 has...
CULPEPER, VA
Westport News

5 Latin American startups that exceeded expectations in 2021

Having the customer at the center of decisions has become an important growth indicator, especially for startups, where quality of service can be the main differential in a highly competitive market. Thanks to it, users are willing to pay more for a product from one company than another. 81% of Latin American customers said they would spend more for a better online experience, according to the Zendesk CX Trends 2021 study, so 70% of companies increased their budget to invest in customer experience.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

They received the award for Best Latin American Startup in Education

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. 2021 ends in a big way for Políglota, a company that has just been awarded as the “Best Latin American Startup in Education” by the Global EdTech Startups Awards Latam 2021 that were delivered during the eighth edition of the International Congress of Educational Innovation (CIIE) of Tec from Monterrey —one of the best universities in Mexico—. Founded in 2016 by Carlos Aravena, José Manuel Sánchez and Nicolás Fuenzalida, the award obtained at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey crowns the efforts and work invested since it launched its online model just a little over a year ago, in the 2020, making a commitment to adapt to the new reality.
EDUCATION
bakingbusiness.com

ADM enhances Latin American presence with acquisition

CHICAGO – ADM has acquired Flavor Infusion International SA, Panama City, Panama, a supplier of liquid and powder flavors, emulsions, beverage systems, juice bases, mixes and other ingredients. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “We’re excited to open up new growth opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Central Bank Digital Currency To Launch in This Populous Latin American Country

The government of Mexico says that it’s planning on releasing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by 2024. A new post from the Central American nation’s official Twitter account cites the importance of emerging financial technologies in facilitating access to banking for its population. The Gobierno de Mexico...
ECONOMY
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
CNBC

Here's where Americans want to travel abroad — and where they're losing interest

Whether Covid variants complicate overseas and foreign travel or not, Americans have been busy at least researching — if not necessarily booking — their next big long-distance getaways. Travel website ParkSleepFly analyzed Google search data from April through September to track where U.S. travelers are looking. Cancun, Mexico,...
knpr

The many contradictions of 'Latin Music'

What exactly is Latin music? Since January of this year, when I started as an intern with Alt.Latino — NPR's indie "Latin music" podcast — the definition of the term has evaded my grasp. And for an embarrassingly long time, I avoided asking the question directly. How could I work for a show about Latin music and not know exactly what fell into the category?
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy