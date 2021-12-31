Ky. business registrations increased in 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Business registrations in Kentucky in 2021 have increased 21% over 2020.
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Thursday there were 52,774 business formations and foreign qualifications, which are registrations of out-of-state businesses to do business in Kentucky.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
Limited liability companies were the most common new business entity formed. In 2021, some 40,448 new Kentucky LLCs were formed, a 23% increase over the previous year.
