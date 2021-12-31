ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ky. business registrations increased in 2021

By Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Business registrations in Kentucky in 2021 have increased 21% over 2020.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Thursday there were 52,774 business formations and foreign qualifications, which are registrations of out-of-state businesses to do business in Kentucky.

Limited liability companies were the most common new business entity formed. In 2021, some 40,448 new Kentucky LLCs were formed, a 23% increase over the previous year.

