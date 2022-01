The Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce. grants to libraries in the Barton, Rush, Pawnee, and Stafford counties. In 2002 Golden Belt Community Foundation made its first grants to libraries across the 4-county area for $250 each. This was the start of the foundation’s work as a philanthropic organization. In celebrating the 25th anniversary for the Golden Belt Community Foundation, the Board of Directors and staff thought it would be exciting to “recreate” the library grants from the beginning.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO