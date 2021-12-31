ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tolls rising on some major roadways in New Jersey in 2022

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers will be paying higher tolls in 2022 on some major roadways in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3% starting Saturday. The agency is now using toll indexing to determine rate hikes, where toll increases are based on an economic indicator and considered annually instead of once every 10 years or so.

The current $1.90 cost for passenger vehicles at Parkway toll plazas will increase to $1.96 for E-ZPass customers and $2 for cash customers. The average passenger vehicle Turnpike toll that now costs $4.80 will rise to $4.95.

Turnpike Authority officials have said the toll increase are needed to fund highway and bridge projects in the agency’s $24 billion capital plan, which it expects to accomplish over more than a decade.

Drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway will also see a 3% toll increase starting Saturday. And on Feb. 1, tolls on five Jersey Shore bridges that connect beach towns in Cape May and Atlantic counties will rise from $1.50 to $2 for passenger vehicles. Rate for other vehicles would increase proportionately.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

New Mandates In New Jersey

Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Staten Island Advance

Yes, tolls are increasing in New Jersey on Jan. 1. Here’s where.

Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.
TRAFFIC
News 12

New Jersey COVID-19 numbers rise to record breaking levels

It's been a record breaking few days in New Jersey when it comes to COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, there were 9,700 new cases. On Thursday, cases jumped to over 15,400. On Friday, there were about 15,630 new confirmed cases. That one-day total is the most the state has ever seen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

New Jersey Turnpike Authority Raising Tolls In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to be paying more in 2022. Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3%. That means about a 6 cent increase for E-ZPass customers...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Ap
NJ.com

These are the biggest projects your tolls are funding on the Turnpike, Parkway in 2022

Jan. 1, 2022 comes with a toll increase for drivers using the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. So what are drivers getting for their money next year?. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials justified the toll hike as necessary to support the $24 billion capital plan of projects stretched out over more than a decade on both toll roads. The Parkway and Turnpike receive no funding from taxes.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey, Delaware Both Increasing Minimum Wage In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) —  The New Year is bringing bigger paychecks for some people in our area.  New Jersey’s minimum wage will increase by one dollar to $13 per hour Saturday. In Delaware, the minimum wage is about to increase from $9.25 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Both states plan to eventually phase in a $15 dollar-an-hour minimum wage in the coming years.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News 12

Some New Jersey restaurants opt to close amid the Omicron surge

Some restaurant owners are taking matters into their own hands by choosing to close temporarily as COVID-19 cases in the state surge. Bin 14 on Washington Street in Hoboken is closed for the next few days. Owners say the closure is to ensure that workers feel safe and are healthy leading into New Years.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

52 Things You Must Do in New Jersey

To enhance the 52 weeks in your year, we at New Jersey Monthly are giving you 52 thrilling, quirky, only-in-New Jersey experiences to try (or revisit) in 2022. Ever been to Cowtown, Jersey’s secret rodeo? Seen the dazzling art at Luna Parc? Sat at Tony Soprano’s table at Holsten’s?
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Deadly Car Crashes In New Jersey Are On The Rise

The state of New Jersey is experiencing at least a three year negative trend of increasing deadly car crashes, according to the New Jersey State Police and Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill. The New Jersey State Police have confirmed 652 car crashes and 682 deaths, through (yesterday) Monday, December...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy