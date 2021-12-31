Audubon State Historic Site to hold volunteer training

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — The Audubon State Historic Site is looking for volunteers interested in helping tell the story of the location where naturalist John James Audubon once stayed.

The Louisiana Office of State Parks said in a news release that the site will be holding a training on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The training allows volunteers to get involved in park activities such as crafts, gardening, tours and other programming.

The Audubon State Historic Site is located in St. Francisville, north of Baton Rouge. It is home to the more than 200-year-old Oakley House.

Audubon, whose book “Birds of America” documented in gorgeous detail hundreds of birds, stayed at the house in 1821. He had been invited to teach drawing to the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Pirrie, who owned Oakley House, according to a description on the State Parks’ website. He was at Oakley for about four months, during which he completed or began 32 bird paintings, the site said.

The park also features a museum, picnic areas, a nature trail, and a pavilion. It was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.