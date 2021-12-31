Gonzaga to require COVID boosters for students, staff

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga University is joining the ranks of schools requiring vaccinated students and employees to get a coronavirus booster shot.

The Spokesman-Review reports Gonzaga will require that people get boosters within 14 days of becoming eligible for one.

Dozens of colleges have issued booster shot requirements. The list includes large universities like Boston University, NYU, the University of Chicago, Michigan State University, the University of Oregon, California State University and the University of California.

Gonzaga is also requiring all students, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested within 48 hours of their planned return to campus.

The first day of classes is expected to occur as scheduled, according to the university. Dining services and residence halls are also scheduled to reopen as planned on Sunday, Jan. 9.