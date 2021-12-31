ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Gonzaga to require COVID boosters for students, staff

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga University is joining the ranks of schools requiring vaccinated students and employees to get a coronavirus booster shot.

The Spokesman-Review reports Gonzaga will require that people get boosters within 14 days of becoming eligible for one.

Dozens of colleges have issued booster shot requirements. The list includes large universities like Boston University, NYU, the University of Chicago, Michigan State University, the University of Oregon, California State University and the University of California.

Gonzaga is also requiring all students, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested within 48 hours of their planned return to campus.

The first day of classes is expected to occur as scheduled, according to the university. Dining services and residence halls are also scheduled to reopen as planned on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Colleges and universities shift plans amid omicron spread

Colleges and universities across the U.S. are increasingly choosing to begin their post-holiday sessions online amid the national spike in COVID-19’s omicron variant. On Tuesday, seven campuses in the University of California system — which is comprised of 10 campuses serving more than 285,000 students, and is the largest employer in the state, and among the largest university systems in the country — announced plans to open winter quarter classes with two weeks of remote classes, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17.
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Plans To Resume In-Person Learning Tuesday Despite COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools around the area have made various different decisions about how to return after the holiday break. The School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on Tuesday despite the current COVID surge. The school district says it has been consulting with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and they all agree students will be better off in school. The district says a prolonged pause of in-person learning has serious consequences for children and families. Given the current surge, officials don’t believe a two-week pause would have an impact. They add school settings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Universities overhaul spring semester plans as omicron surges

With the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, colleges and universities across the country are making spring semester changes to keep the highly transmissible omicron variant away from campus. While some public health experts said omicron might result in fewer hospitalizations, especially in vaccinated people, the new variant is responsible for...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Taking a step back: US colleges returning to online classes

With COVID-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon.Harvard is moving classes online for the first three weeks of the new year, with a return to campus scheduled for late January, “conditions permitting.” The University of Chicago is delaying the beginning of its new term and holding the first two weeks online. Some others are inviting students back to...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#College#Covid#Ap#Nyu#The University Of Chicago#The University Of Oregon
US News and World Report

Teachers Union Asks That Schools Remain Closed Monday

BOSTON (AP) — The largest teachers union in Massachusetts called Friday on the education commissioner to keep public schools closed Monday, when most students were scheduled to return to the classroom after the holiday break, so staff members can come in and get tested for COVID-19. The request was made with input from the Massachusetts Teachers Association's environmental health and safety committee and public health experts, union President Merrie Najimy said in a statement.
EDUCATION
CBS Miami

Emergency Meeting Of Broward School Board Friday To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Broward’s School Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday to review and possibly revise their safety protocols. One option being considered is for all employees, vendors, and visitors be required to wear face coverings while indoors at any district school, facility, or vehicle. If accepted it would go into effect on Monday, January 3rd. Masks for students would remain optional but strongly encouraged. The option is similar to what Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Philly

Temple University Pushes Move-In Back Due To ‘Significant Increase’ In COVID Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will start the Spring semester with virtual classes and without students on campus, citing “the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and the country,” according to the university’s website. Students will now move back onto campus Jan. 22. Temple was originally slated to bring students back onto campus Jan. 8. “This means that classes will be taught virtually through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with the exception of essential in-person classes. Additionally, move-in for residential students is delayed until Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022,” the university’s COVID page said. Temple currently has a mask mandate requiring “all members of the campus community [to] wear masks indoors and in enclosed spaces.” They are also urging all eligible students, faculty, and staff get their COVID vaccine boosters. The university also said it will offer on-campus COVID testing starting Jan. 3 Read the entire announcement here.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
uticaphoenix.net

15-Year-Old Scholar Makes History As The Youngest Student To Graduate

In the event of a teenager graduating from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) next week, at the tender age of 15, Jack Rico will be the youngest graduate in the school’s history. Rico of Huntington Beach will receive his fifth degree, a bachelor’s degree with honors in...
COLLEGES
fresnoalliance.com

The Decay Of FUSD

“I’ve never worked for such inept people before.”. “When we got back to school in August [2021], it was as if the administration was making it up as they went along.”. “[These days] I go to my job and I can’t teach my subject.”. “This is the worst...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

California State University students, staff required to get COVID boosters

California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, announced Wednesday that it is requiring all students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the spring semester amid concerns over the omicron variant. The announcement follows the University of California system on Tuesday placing a similar mandate for students and staff across its campuses after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hyde Park Herald

University of Chicago requiring booster shots of students and staff

The super-contagious omicron strain of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country. Research shows that two-dose mRNA vaccines, such as those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization because of the disease, but a third booster shot is necessary to provide protection against omicron infection.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy