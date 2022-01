Here we go again. Get ready for another round of temperatures well above normal and a cold front bringing with it the threat of severe weather. Friday, a warm front will move through the area ushering in temperature readings as high as 85 degrees in some areas of the Pineywoods. Lufkin's all-time record high for December 10 is 81. That happened way back in 1939. That record is expected to fall by a degree or two on Friday. Winds out of the southwest will gust upwards to 30 mph.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO