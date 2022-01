We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz with Maryse. They hit the ring and pose together, and then kiss, which Saxton doesn’t want to see. The Brood’s music hits next as the red lights fall over the arena. WWE Hall of Famer Edge rises up from under the stage and then makes his entrance as Miz and Maryse look on. Edge stops half-way to the ring, the lights go out and then come back on as “Metalingus” starts up and The Rated R Superstar heads to the ring.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO