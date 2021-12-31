ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Sends Love to Travis Barker’s Kids on Family Christmas Photo: ‘Love You More’

By Elisabeth McGowan
 2 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Family love! Kourtney Kardashian made sure to show her appreciation for her future stepkids, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

The Poosh founder, 42, posted classy photos of her and fiancé Travis Barker’s blended family via Instagram, seemingly from the Kardashian-Jenners’ Christmas Eve party. “’Twas the night before Christmas,” Kourtney captioned the Instagram carousel on Thursday, December 30. The main photo was a picture-perfect family portrait of the Blink-182 drummer, 46, standing with his son, Landon Barker, behind Kourtney, who was sitting beside his stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, and daughter Alabama, 16.

The musician shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Shanna, 46, shares Atiana from a previous marriage to Oscar De La Hoya.

Even Penelope Disick, whom Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, was seen sitting on the couch with the three other women. While the 9-year-old wore a festive red and green plaid dress, her mama donned a stunning sheer, red floor-length gown, Alabama and Atiana rocked black mini dresses, Landon was dressed in an all-white ensemble and Travis chose a simple black suit.

Shortly after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded her post, support from Travis’ children flooded the comment section.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Love you guys,” Alabama wrote in a comment under Kourtney’s Instagram post in addition to a separate comment that included several red heart emojis. “Love you more,” Kourtney wrote in a response to the teen.

“Cutest,” Atiana commented along with two white heart emojis, to which Kourtney responded with the puppy dog-eyed and red heart emojis.

Landon, 18, didn’t fail to show his appreciation either, writing “Yessir” in a comment under the post that night.

The true icing on the cake, though, was when Kourtney claimed she and her fiancé are “so blessed” in a reply to his comment, which read “Every day is Christmas with all of you.”

Fans quickly noticed the happy bunch’s sweet comments but many agreed Penelope was the star of the show, since the youngster showed off her new red hair color for the photo.

“Penelope stole the scene,” one Instagram user wrote in a comment, with several others pointing out her “amazing” and “pretty” hair style.

The blended family rang in the holiday season together on multiple occasions. From a trip to Disneyland with Kourtney’s other children, Mason and Reign Disick, to Alabama’s Christmas Eve birthday celebration, it appears the happy group won’t have a hard time adjusting when Kourtney and Travis tie the knot in the future.

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

