ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gooding & Company grossed more than $150m from 2021 auctions

By Vintage Motorsport
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational auction house Gooding & Company wrapped up 2021 reporting success on both the overall growth and price performance fronts. Through seven Geared Online digital auctions and its much-anticipated return to the...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Not a rare Ferrari or a bespoke Rolls Royce – Selling for $22 million this McLaren is the most expensive car at auction in 2021.

Unless you have absolutely no interest in automobiles, I don’t need to remind you how special the McLaren F1 is! The legendary British supercar was unveiled in May 1992, which means it’ll turn 30 in a few months. Designed by Gordan Murray and built by the same engineers who worked for the incredibly successful Formula 1 team, the McLaren F1 was destined to be one of the greatest automobiles ever made. It shouldn’t be a suspire that the supercar that held the title of the world’s fastest production car for 12 years is amongst the most desirable cars for collectors. At the 2021 Pebble Beach auction, a McLaren F1 was sold for $20.5 million, which ended up setting several new records just like the F1.
BUYING CARS
citysuntimes.com

Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction

Barrett-Jackson is revving up for the automotive event of 2022 when it returns to Westworld of Scottsdale. Celebrating 50 years of The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, the must-attend show runs January 22 through 30. The annual Scottsdale Auction has hosted some of the most electrifying moments in collector...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z28 Struts Its Stuff At Auction House

This insane pony car is the perfect addition to any enthusiast's collection of automotive history pieces. First-generation Camaros are America's most popular classic cars alongside cars like the Mustang, Chevelle, or Charger. Their incredible abundance, hard-to-beat styling, and competitive performance have made the Camaro one of the best-selling performance cars on the American domestic market for nearly half a century. With a wide variety of color, trim, and engine options, the Camaro is easily one of the most versatile vehicles to come out of the 1960s and continues to live up to its reputation to this day. Nowadays, these cars are more valuable than ever, so it might just be the right time to purchase one of these beasts of brutal speed.
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

These Were the 10 Most Popular Bring a Trailer Auctions of 2021

Bring a Trailer conducted more than 20,000 auctions in 2021, and many of those received an outsized amount of attention, either because they were picked up by other outlets, shared extensively on social media, or simply due to the interesting nature of the subject vehicle. To measure the most popular, we looked at page views, although one also could look at the number of comments, the number of bids, or the sales price as a proxy for popularity. In any event, at this writing with still a few selling days to go in 2021, these were the most popular Bring a Trailer auctions of the year.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Vehicles#Pebble#Sell Through#Gooding Company#Mclaren#Ferrari
Motor1.com

Only IsoRivolta GT Zagato Imported To The US Heads To Auction

This Corvette-powered GT only has under 170 miles on the clock. The 2021 IsoRivolta GT Zagato is a rare car. Revealed last year, only 19 samples of the A3/C's spiritual successor will ever be made. Out of the 19 units, only one of them was imported and registered in the US, and it will be up for auction at Mecum Auctions in January.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Mind-Bogglingly Clean 1971 LTD Ford Country Squire Up For Auction

While some vehicles stand the test of time in terms of styling, blending in with the masses, the same cannot be said for this massive, old school 1971 LTD Ford Country Squire wagon currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. That’s partly because these days, crossovers and SUVs have become the people haulers of choice for the majority of Americans, but decades ago, giant wagons like this were all the rage. For those that are a bit nostalgic for those “good old days,” this 1971 LTD Ford Country Squire is perhaps the nicest one left on the planet, too.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
Autoblog

Last-ever Buick Grand National heads to Barrett-Jackson auction

This 1987 Buick Grand National brought the curtains down on a heap of General Motors history. When this black beauty rolled down the line at 5 p.m. on December 11, 1987, it represented the end of manufacturing at GM's Pontiac Assembly Plant after 60 years building cars. This was the last car to sit on GM's G-Body platform, having supported legendary names like Monte Carlo, Cutlass Supreme, and Regal. And this was the last-ever Buick Grand National, a big coupe that in just five years on the market had helped make the Buick Regal lineup an object of sincere lust among enthusiasts. Powered by a 3.8-liter turbocharged and intercooled 3.8-liter V6, the engine made 245 horsepower and 355 pound-feet of torque. The only car above it in the lineup was the exceptionally rare GNX, which made 276 hp and 360 lb-ft. The Buick Grand National is headed to the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Scottsdale next month.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Pristine 40K-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang GT Hits The Auction Block

Over the last several years, the Fox Body Ford Mustang has become quite the popular collector’s item, with pristine, low-mile examples routinely going for big bucks. Oftentimes, this phenomenon mostly relates to rare models like the Cobra R, but the prices for regular old Fox Bodies like this 1993 Ford Mustang GT up for grabs at eBay are steadily on the rise as well. In this case, the seller is looking for just shy of $32k, which is a lot of money for a Fox, even though this one is very, very nice.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Bentley Coupe By Mulliner Expected To Be Company's Most Expensive Car Ever

Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Meet the man who drives every new Bugatti

Steve Jenny has an enviable job. As a Bugatti test driver, he inspects every new car before it's delivered to a customer. Bugatti recently explained how Jenny got that sweet gig, and what his typical day entails. Jenny joined Bugatti in 2004, and since then he's driven 90% of all...
CARS
Boston Herald

Grasso’s Garage: E-Hybrid Panamera pleases Porsche lovers

This might be the most appealing automobile ever witnessed in Grasso’s Garage. With its Panamera-proven curvatures and sight lines, Porsche adds the E-Hybrid option to its outstanding lineup. As the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo pulls into Grasso’s Garage for a weeklong test, we notice excellence at the tippy-top of the list.
RETAIL
BMW BLOG

Rare black BMW Alpina Roadster V8 with low mileage costs 315,500 euros

Note: Turn on YouTube’s Auto Translate function for captions in the desired language. Hands down one of the most beautiful cars ever made, the Alpina Roadster V8 picked up where the BMW Z8 left off. It lost some of the sports car genes to become a more relaxing grand tourer courtesy of a softer suspension and a five-speed automatic transmission replacing the original six-speed manual.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy