Gooding & Company grossed more than $150m from 2021 auctions

Bring a Trailer conducted more than 20,000 auctions in 2021, and many of those received an outsized amount of attention, either because they were picked up by other outlets, shared extensively on social media, or simply due to the interesting nature of the subject vehicle. To measure the most popular, we looked at page views, although one also could look at the number of comments, the number of bids, or the sales price as a proxy for popularity. In any event, at this writing with still a few selling days to go in 2021, these were the most popular Bring a Trailer auctions of the year.
