2021: The year in photos

John (Sherm) Passalacqua is a fixture in this town, as was his father before him and his grandfather and great grandfather. After immigrating to the United States from Italy in the 1880s, Nicola Passalacqua, bought a ranch that covered the present site of the Benicia High School campus, and sold produce. Nicola’s son, Frank, was the first of the Passalacquas to enter the funeral business. He did so in the 1930s, when he partnered with Mr. Chrisholm, creating the company Chrisholm and Passalacqua. In 1943, Frank Passalacqua became the sole owner of the funeral home and ran it until retiring in 1962. Frank’s son and John’s father, Donald, took over the business and expanded it in 1973, when he bought Twin Chapels Mortuary, which has been operating in Vallejo since the 1950s. He remained in charge of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel until 1992. John joined the firm on Jan. 3, 1977, becoming its president and director after his father.

