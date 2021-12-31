ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2021: The year in photos

By Staff
triad-city-beat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured photo: A woman holds a “Black Voters Matter” sign during the Fred Cox rally and march in June. (photo by Carolyn...

triad-city-beat.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
beniciamagazine.com

John Passalacqua

John (Sherm) Passalacqua is a fixture in this town, as was his father before him and his grandfather and great grandfather. After immigrating to the United States from Italy in the 1880s, Nicola Passalacqua, bought a ranch that covered the present site of the Benicia High School campus, and sold produce. Nicola’s son, Frank, was the first of the Passalacquas to enter the funeral business. He did so in the 1930s, when he partnered with Mr. Chrisholm, creating the company Chrisholm and Passalacqua. In 1943, Frank Passalacqua became the sole owner of the funeral home and ran it until retiring in 1962. Frank’s son and John’s father, Donald, took over the business and expanded it in 1973, when he bought Twin Chapels Mortuary, which has been operating in Vallejo since the 1950s. He remained in charge of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel until 1992. John joined the firm on Jan. 3, 1977, becoming its president and director after his father.
BENICIA, CA
ssnewstelegram.com

2021 - the year remembered in photos

Scallawags Creations at the Faire on the Square event offered customizable scarves. February's winter storm brought Texas to a standstill and crippled the electric grid in several cities across the state. Staff photos. Brookshire’s held a ribbon cutting ceremony with a 15 foot grocery cart to celebrate their store remodel....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
LouFamFun

Free Events in January

Free events in January! The holidays may be over, but the family fun continues. January boasts some fun opportunities and the best news is these events are all FREE!. As always, our calendar is ready for you at any time when you are looking for things to do with your family. There are many more free events in January listed on our calendar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
millcitytimes.com

Minneapolis Riverfront News

Covering life, work, and play in the Historic Mill District and Downtown Minneapolis Riverfront neighborhoods. Have an opinion, local news or events to share? Contact us. Gamut Gallery Announces First Show of 2022: Rock Johnsen's Earth's Alchemy. Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 1:53PM | Kim Eslinger | Share Article. Via...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GW Hatchet

Year in review: Defining photos of 2021

The GW community has faced a lot of changes this past year. The Hatchet’s photo team looked back through images that captured some of those significant moments throughout 2021. From an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to a repopulated campus to many student protests, here are some of the most memorable moments from this year:
PHOTOGRAPHY
Long Beach Post

Year in pictures: The top photos of 2021

Tragedy. Beauty. Joy. Anger. The photographers at the Post roll on breaking news and illustrate events and features of note, freezing them in time as a record of moments in the city's history. The post Year in pictures: The top photos of 2021 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

2021: A look at the year in photos

Choosing the best staff photos from 365 days' worth of newspapers was no easy challenge in looking back on 2021, which provided so many memorable moments. Schools returned for many for the first time in more than a year, as did sports, gatherings and, for many more, a sense of community. A feeling fortified by those who've survived through a pandemic, social distancing and public health protocols looked to return and rebuild stronger than ever in 2022 for what everyone's been through.
KERN COUNTY, CA

