College Sports

With Kayshon Boutte "Locked In" LSU Pass Catchers Can Be Special in 2022

By Glen West
 2 days ago

For weeks since the Tigers 2021 regular season came to a close, the rumor mill has been swirling around a number of the program's most talented players and their futures with the team.

One that was highlighted in recent weeks was wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who was on pace for a historic season in purple and gold before an ankle injury knocked him out six games into the year. There had been red hot speculation that Alabama was pursuing Boutte in recent weeks but the star receiver put all that to rest on Wednesday.

With Boutte "locked in" with the LSU program, it gives first year coach Brian Kelly more stability at a receiver room that's watched Deion Smith and Trey Palmer enter the transfer portal in recent weeks. Before going down with his ankle injury, Boutte was putting up some absurd numbers, hauling in 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine touchdown in his six games of action.

The return of veteran quarterback Myles Brennan gives the offense some experience and certainly a lively arm who will be able to get a myriad of weapons good looks down the field.

When Boutte went out, the Tigers relied on a number of young receivers who made the most of increased opportunities. With some real SEC experience now under their belt, Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Chris Hilton make for an exciting core group in 2022 behind Boutte. Junior Jaray Jenkins also can't be counted out as a contributor after being a pretty consistent option the last two seasons, should he elect to return for a senior season.

Of course this is far from a finished product of pass catchers as recently signed Landon Ibieta will be joining the class, as will talented tight end Mason Taylor. Kelly could also decide to dip into the transfer portal for a veteran piece if he sees fit.

But with Boutte and his explosive, big play ability poised to once agains be among the conference leaders in every receiving category, the Tigers are in a much better place at receiver than most other positions.

