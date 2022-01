UFC president Dana White has said he recently had a “good talk” with Francis Ngannou, despite suggesting that the heavyweight champion has been “misguided” throughout an ongoing contract dispute.Ngannou (16-3) won the UFC heavyweight title last March by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round, three years after suffering a humbling decision defeat by the American.Ngannou’s victory over Miocic was his fifth in a row, with his previous four coming via first-round knockout. The French-Cameroonian has expressed frustration in recent months over his pay in the UFC, leading White to say this week that the champion can leave...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO