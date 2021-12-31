ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Get 35% off all ZAGG iPhone and iPad accessories and more

By Karen S Freeman
imore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you get a new tech devices of some kind this holiday season? If so, you're going to need some accessories to enhance its use and keep is protected. ZAGG makes high-quality accessories for mobile...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zagg#Iphone Cases#Ipad Cases#Smart Phone#Ios#Milan Snap Case
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
iPad
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

You can easily block text messages on iPhone: Here’s how

Whether you’re looking to dodge spam or just cut the unsavory people out of your life, there will probably come a point where you’ll want to block text messages from someone. If you’re using an iPhone, the process of blocking text messages is pretty straightforward. This is true regardless of whether you’re looking to block a specific person or if you’re trying to go for a more “scorched Earth” approach, and we’ll tell you how both methods work here.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Hidden iPhone tricks most people don‘t know

Surprisingly, there are a ton of hidden features on the iPhone, along with helpful built-in short cuts that you may have missed. They all exist in your iOS device just waiting to be uncovered. So here are more helpful iPhone and iPad tips and tricks that I’ve found that you will thank me for.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $230 for Cyber Week 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging on with some great Cyber Monday laptop deals in particular. Right now, you can snap up a great Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop at Dell for just $280 as part of the Cyber week deals going on. Normally priced at $389, it’s reduced to just $230 for a limited time only. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out on this sweet offer. Here’s why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this Apple Watch Series 7 deal with holiday shipping

If you’re not already using a smartwatch, then you’re missing out. The best smartwatch deals can improve your life in many different ways, from keeping track of essential health statistics to helping you reduce screen time on your phone. If you’re an iPhone user, we strongly recommend getting an Apple Watch if you manage to find it at a discount. We don’t usually see Apple Watch deals on their newest model so soon after its release, but their latest and greatest is on sale right now. You can pick up the new Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon for just $380, which is $20 off the regular price of $400. On top of that, Amazon has holiday shipping, so the Apple Watch will definitely arrive in time for Christmas if you’re picking up this smart device as a gift.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy