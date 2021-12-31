‘Mickey Mouse Club’ and The Party member, Tiffini Hale, dead at 46

Disney Channel/Everett Collection

CNN — Tiffini Hale, a former cast member on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” and singer in the pop group, The Party, died on Christmas Day, according to some of her co-stars and bandmates.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” The Party posted on Facebook. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.”

Hale was one of the original cast members on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” when it debuted in 1989 on Disney Channel and appeared on the series until 1991.

Disney drew from that cast to form the pop band, The Party, which inclued Hale, Albert Jeunepierre Fields, Chasen Hampton, Deedee Magno, and Damon Pampolina.

Hampton posted on his Instagram account that “part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was.”

“She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress, and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we’re unmatched by any female pop star since!” he wrote. “She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life.”

