ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Euro Hovers At 1.13 Line

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the final day of 2021, the major pairs are stuck in tight ranges. The euro is trading quietly at 1.1310 in the European session. This holiday week was characterized by a dearth of economic releases and illiquid markets. That left the markets vulnerable to...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Tesla, Didi Global

Stocks on Wall Street ended their final trading session of 2021 lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 capping off a record-setting year despite risks related to the Federal Reserve’s tightening path and the ongoing COVID health crisis. The week ahead is expected to be busier than usual, with...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Markets Slide to a Lower Close in a Quiet Finish to a Loud Market Year

Investing.com - Major U.S. indices closed lower in a late dip on the last day of 2021, a muted finish to a full volume year. The S&P 500 finished at 4766, down .26%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points or .16%, and the NASDAQ Composite traded down 97 points, or .6% lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 ended down .15%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher on cautious optimism in thin trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell in the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Markets#European#Omicron#Covid#Dow Jones#Eur#Usd Technical
marketpulse.com

Euro slips below 1.13 but recovers

The euro lost ground earlier on Thursday but has recovered most of these losses. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1337, down 0.08% on the day. With a very light economic calendar this week, the markets are being driven by sentiment, which essentially means the latest Omicron headlines. The markets remain fairly upbeat, despite the explosion in Omicron infections. France and the US posted all-time record highs for the number of new cases, but that hasn’t made a dint in investor sentiment. The equity markets are humming, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posting record highs, while the safe-haven dollar is broadly lower as risk tolerance remains elevated. This upbeat mood was reinforced by a larger than expected decline in US crude oil inventories and an unemployment claims release of 198 thousand, which was better than expected. This suggests that the US economy continues to perform well, even with the newest Covid wave.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Breaking 1.13 Support

I have said that during this last week of 2021, price movements will not be stable and may lack the strong movement required for trading. In the case of the EUR/USD currency pair, for example, it fell during yesterday's trading to the 1.1273 support level, and quickly rebounded upwards to reach the 1.1368 resistance level. It is stable around the 1.1340 level at the time of writing, ahead of the announcement of the latest data affecting investor sentiment. The global financial markets, including the Forex trading market, are still watching with caution the reaction to the rapid spread of the new Corona variant, which poses a threat to the global economic recovery.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
FOXBusiness

Stock futures hover after S&P 500 record

U.S. stock futures held steady Tuesday after a record close for the S&P 500 a day earlier. In the U.S., S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded mostly flat. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open....
STOCKS
investing.com

EUR/GBP Hovers Near Resistance

EUR/GBP traded slightly higher last week, after it hit support at 0.8415. However, the recovery remained limited near the 0.8455 zone. Overall, the pair remains below the downside resistance line taken from the high of Dec. 8, and thus, even if it recovers a bit more, we will consider the short-term outlook to be negative.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hovers around 114.00 after BOJ Minutes as yields retreat

USD/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gains in 12 days, recently off intraday low. BOJ Minutes unveiled conversation on impacts of weak yen on Japanese economy, a few members backed ultra-easy policies. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key US data-set for the week. Yields struggle to extend two-day rebound, US...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gets Hammered at Trend Line

The euro fell again on Friday and even closed at the very low of the range. As we are exiting the week at roughly 1.1250, I cannot help but think there are multiple things going on that are decidedly negative for the euro, both from a fundamental and a technical standpoint.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD

EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily losses since late October inside 15-pip trading range. Market sentiment sours amid virus woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed rate-hike concerns. ECB policymakers jostle over inflation fears, Fed’s Waller favor rate hike calls. US Treasury yields refresh two-week low to weigh on DXY...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Trades Thin as Many Markets Remain Closed

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, with trade razor thin on the first trading day of 2022 for some markets. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.37% by 9:58 PM ET (2:58 AM GMT). Data released earlier in the day showed that the Nikkei manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for December was 51.9, higher than the previous month’s 50.9.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Waver as Year Nears End

U.S. stocks were little changed on the last trading day of 2021, indicating a quiet finish in a year of repeated records on Wall Street on low interest rates and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. The S&P 500 traded around the flatline Friday morning, bouncing between small gains and losses....
STOCKS
investing.com

Cryptocurrency World Map Statistics: Which Coins Received the Most Attention in 2021?

2021 was full of key moments that sparked and defined the growth of the cryptocurrency industry, increasing global interest in various assets events such as; Bitcoin exceeding $1 trillion in market value and becoming a legal tender in El Salvador; Elon Musk “boosting” Dogecoin’s price; Ethereum upgrading its system, the explosion of the metaverse, and the surge of blockchain games.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Gold gains as Treasury yields dip from highs

Gold prices rose in thin trade on Thursday, giving up earlier losses as the U.S. Treasury yields eased from one-month highs, offsetting pressure from a firm dollar. Spot gold was last up 0.5% at $1,813.16 per ounce by 1347 EDT (1847 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,814.10.
MARKETS
investing.com

10 Stock Market Predictions For 2022

In this year’s write-up, I will review my 10-predictions for 2022. Anything can happen, but this exercise has a point. It helps me lay out a game plan and thought process for the path that may lie ahead this coming year. 10. Year Of Transition. 2022 will be a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy