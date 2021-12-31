Jack Osbourne announces engagement to Aree Gearhart: ‘I couldn’t be happier’

Gabourey Sidibe and her longtime boyfriend Brandon Frankel will soon be walking down the aisle: the couple announced their engagement on Nov. 24, 2020. The “American Horror Story” star shared a video of her ring and Frankel’s excited face alongside the caption “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiance!!!” TheImageDirect.com

Jack Osbourne put a ring on it to ring in the new year.

The son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced Thursday that he’s engaged to Aree Gearhart, who he’s been dating for more than two years.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” the 36-year-old “Fright Club” star — who also appeared on the MTV reality show, “The Osbournes,” with his famous family — captioned a photo of the two on Instagram .

“Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her,” continued Osbourne. “She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then [sic] anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then [sic] I am right now.”

Gearhart posted the same picture to her account, referring to Osbourne as “my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Osbourne’s sister Kelly responded in the comments section to welcome Gearhart “to the family,” writing, “Now we really are sisters!!!!”

Sharon said she and husband Ozzy “couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart.”

Osbourne, in early 2019, finalized his divorce from Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares three daughters.