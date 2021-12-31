ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Osbourne announces engagement to Aree Gearhart: ‘I couldn’t be happier’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
Jack Osbourne put a ring on it to ring in the new year.

The son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced Thursday that he’s engaged to Aree Gearhart, who he’s been dating for more than two years.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” the 36-year-old “Fright Club” star — who also appeared on the MTV reality show, “The Osbournes,” with his famous family — captioned a photo of the two on Instagram .

“Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her,” continued Osbourne. “She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then [sic] anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then [sic] I am right now.”

Gearhart posted the same picture to her account, referring to Osbourne as “my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Osbourne’s sister Kelly responded in the comments section to welcome Gearhart “to the family,” writing, “Now we really are sisters!!!!”

Sharon said she and husband Ozzy “couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart.”

Osbourne, in early 2019, finalized his divorce from Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares three daughters.

