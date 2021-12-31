WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers start new year with nonconference action

The Odessa College women’s basketball team will start the new year with a nonconference matchup against Louisiana State University Eunice in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tip off is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and it will be the second straight matchup for the Lady Wranglers in Lake Charles, as they go up against Seward County Community College Friday.

It will be Odessa College’s final warm up game before turning its attention solely to Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Wranglers will open their conference slate against Western Texas College at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Snyder.