GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos post strong results in Monahans Tournament

Permian High School’s Bailey Wight (5) guards Odessa High’s Nevaeh Carrasco (10) as she dribbles down court in the first half of their game Tuesday evening at the Permian High School Fieldhouse. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American)

MONAHANS The Odessa High girls basketball team came away with strong results in the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Tournament to close out the week.

The Lady Bronchos posted a 4-1 record at the three-day tournament, with their only loss coming by a 47-35 score against Hereford.

Odessa High (13-10 overall, 2-1 District 2-6A) picked up victories over Big Spring, Midland Classical, Crane and El Paso Jefferson.

The team closed out its participation in the tournament with a 56-14 win over El Paso Jefferson Thursday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

Odessa High will return to district play on the road against Midland Legacy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Midland.