Is the AFC West the best division in football?

The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West Championship but still have a lot to play for. Kansas City has a one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans in the race for the number one seed in the AFC Playoffs with two games to play. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Kansas City lost to the Titans earlier this season (that loss, was in fact, the last time the Chiefs lost) and so Tennessee holds the tie-breaker over K.C.. This, to guarantee themselves the top seed, the Chiefs have to win out. Now, should the Titans stumble this week against the Miami Dolphins, and if the Chiefs beat the Bengals, Kansas City would clinch the top seed.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO