The 25 Best 'Fits of 2021

By Evan Ross Katz
papermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that happened: 2021. You don’t need me to remind you about a year that will likely best be forgotten by many. But some good things did happen! Remember the butterfly that landed on Naomi Osaka during her Australian Open match? Or how about the ascension of Amanda Gorman? What about...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Blake Lively Elevates Her Mom Jeans With Louboutin Heeled Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out arm in arm. The couple and parents of their three daughters were seen walking in NYC on Thursday. Lively wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans with a black turtleneck top. She added a black Gucci belt to her look, and carried a black chain-strap purse over her shoulder. Reynolds wore a green button-up shirt, dark gray jacket and navy blue pants. For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” alum went with heeled combat boots by Christian Louboutin. The lace-up style booties featured a lug sole and a thick block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height....
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Red Carpet Debut! Jonah Hill & New Girlfriend Wear Matching Outfits

The pair walked the red carpet in matching pale blue suits, complete with identical jacquard loafers. They both showed off their personal styles by accessorizing with various brooches and necklaces. Although he previously teased their relationship on social media, this is the first time that Hill has brought Brady to...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' romance is 'non-traditional'

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have a "non-traditional relationship". The 30-year-old actress and the 38-year-old NFL star started dating in 2020, and although they are private about their romance, they're still very happy together. A source explained: "They have a different, non-traditional relationship." Aaron celebrated his latest birthday on December...
NFL
People

Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video

Jennifer Aniston is saying goodbye to 2021 with a high kick!. On New Year's Eve, the 52-year-old Friends star treated her over 39 million Instagram followers with a video collage of moments throughout the year that didn't quite make the IG main feed — including a quick clip of herself doing a yoga-inspired leg extension while wearing a sleek black leotard, sheer tights and a pair of heels.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

The Best Celebrity Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022

Celebrities have some of the best workout routines out there. So when you have the chance to work out just like your favorite stars, there's definitely no reason why you should pass it up. If you're setting up new fitness goals for 2022 (who isn't?), give yourself a head start with the best online celebrity workouts -- all of which you can do right from your living room, and are totally pandemic-friendly.
WORKOUTS
GQMagazine

The Best Fitness Deals to Make 2022 Your Fittest, Most Stylish Year Yet

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are the best fitness deals the key to finally unlocking your fittest, most active self yet? Will stylish new workout gear really motivate you to stay off the couch and go hard after your goals as soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve? Is copping all this incredible stuff we found for you going to lead you to run a marathon, deadlift 700-pound boulders, and plank your way to washboard abs? Honestly, nah—all of that's gotta come from somewhere deep inside of you, and no amount of fancy sneakers and sweat-wicking hoodies will conjure that type of commitment. But you should still buy a bunch of it anyway, because looking like an absolute champ at the gym—once you find the strength to get there—does feel pretty darn good. And even if you don't stick to your New Year's resolutions and spend yet another year lazing about the house, at least you'll have some pretty sick new clothes to do that in.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari auditioned for a ‘dope role’ in And Just Like That

Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari has revealed he auditioned for a role in HBO’s Sex and the City reboot.Since debuting earlier this month, And Just Like That has proven to be a hit among fans of the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2004. Core cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are joined by newcomers including Sara Ramirez (previously Grey’s Anatomy) and Sarita Choudhury.Earlier this week, Asghari wrote on Instagram that he had unsuccessfully auditioned for a role on the show’s most recent episode. The model, actor and personal trainer wrote in an Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION

