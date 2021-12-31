HMTC This Week: In 2021, theaters had to think outside the box

Saturday | January 29 | 7:30pm You may know him best from the memorable characters he’s brought to life in the hit movies Super Mario Brothers, Moulin Rouge!, John Wick, Ice Age, Too Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and, most recently, Disney’s Encanto. Leguizamo is also a force on stage writing and performing productions based on his life and experiences, and winning numerous awards, including the Obie Award, Outer Critics Award, Drama Desk Award, four Cable ACE Awards, and an Emmy Award. In 2018, Leguizamo wrote the original musical Kiss My Aztec, with book by Leguizamo and director Tony Taccone, music by Benjamin Velez, and lyrics by Velez, Leguizamo, and David Kamp. It premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theater and La Jolla Playhouse in2019, where it received critical acclaim. Leguizamo first came to prominence in the lecture world around the nation’s colleges and stages with a presentation tracing his life from growing up in Queens, through his avant-garde theatre origins to his feature film career and beyond. In the spirit of this providence, Leguizamo is bringing his story, the lessons he’s learned, the characters he’s encountered, his passion for education, his struggles against racism and poverty with the usual Leguizamo flair & humor to Escondido. This is a non-scripted 30-minute presentation plus a 45 minute moderated Q & A. Audience questions incorporated. BUY TICKETS.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO