ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcat to face former team in Cotton Bowl

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMubu_0dZx0F9o00

As Cincinnati gets set to square off against Alabama in today's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, one Bearcat will be seeing some familiar faces on the other side of the ball.

Running back Jerome Ford has been one of Cincinnati's top players all season long, gaining 1,242 rushing yards and 209 passing yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.

He transferred to the University of Cincinnati following the 2019 season - from Alabama, the team he will be facing today at AT&T Stadium.

Cincinnati recruited Ford after he entered the transfer portal, and that was not the first time that Cincinnati recruited him.

Ford recalls that while at Armwood High School near Tampa, Fla., assistant coach Gino Guidugli tried luring him to Cincinnati.

"Coach G (Gino Guidugli) was a great recruiter for my area," says Ford. "He came and talked to me. I was real high on Cincinnati, but I chose Alabama. When I entered the transfer portal, I knew Coach G was still a great guy, somebody -- a place that I felt that I could go when I jumped into the transfer portal. And that's how I ended up choosing Cincinnati."

After his breakout year with Cincinnati, Ford is very appreciative of his two years with the Crimson Tide.

"I'm thankful for everything Coach (Nick) Saban has done for me, the opportunity to play at Alabama," Ford says. "But I am a Bearcat. And I would kind of appreciate it if people stop calling me 'the' Alabama transfer. I'm a Cincinnati Bearcat."

Even though Ford will be seeing some familiar faces on both the other side of the ball and across the field during today's game, he will have no time for nostalgia.

"it's a business trip. We came here to play football," says Ford. "It won't be one of those things where it's like, 'Oh, my buddies are over there.' It will be just like playing another team. We came to play a game and win a game."

Cincinnati and Alabama get underway in the Cotton Bowl at 2:30 this afternoon, with a spot in the National Championship Game at stake.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gino Guidugli
Person
Nick
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy