Health official calls for suspension of K-12 extracurriculars

By Matt Doyle
 2 days ago

K-12 schools are back in session next week across the state amidst a record COVID surge propelled by the highly infectious Omicron variant. To keep kids in class and out of virtual learning State Epidemiologist Teresa Sokol called on schools to require mandatory indoor masking, and to temporarily pause extracurricular activities.

“We want to preserve in-person learning, we think these need to be suspended,” said Sokol. “This is where most of the outbreaks that we have identified in K-12 settings have occurred, they’ve been associated with extracurricular activity.”

Sokol said this should not have to be a long-term policy, just one that gets school systems through the Omicron surge and limits how many students will ultimately have to isolate.

“We think that once statewide incidents are below 200 infections per 100,000 people, they can perhaps safely resume,” said Sokol. “Remember, that is still double what we consider to be high levels of transmission, but when we are having cases on the order of 750 per 100,000 it is just not safe.”

