Embattled Lafayette Judge Michelle Odinet resigns amid video scandal

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has resigned amid a controversy surrounding a video where she allegedly used a racial slur.

As The Acadiana Advocate reports, Odinet’s attorney, Dane Ciolino, confirmed she submitted her resignation to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday.

According to the news outlet, Odinet said in a statement, “I take full responsibility for the hurtful words I used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public's confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

The State Supreme Court temporarily disqualified Odinet from the bench in mid-December and appointed retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris as judge through February 28.

Odinet faced outcry over a viral video where she is allegedly heard using the N-word.

Following the controversy now surrounding Odinet, New Orleans D.A. Jason Williams announced he is ordering a full review of cases Odinet prosecuted during her time with the New Orleans DA’s office under D.A. Harry Connick.