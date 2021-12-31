Barber Surprised With $30K Haircut To Help Rebuild After Kentucky Tornado

Photo: Getty Images

Would you pay $30,000 for a haircut?

Charlie Jabaley aka Charlie Rocket , the 2 Chainz manager turned Ironman athlete and entrepreneur, is in the business of making dreams come true . And that's exactly what he did when he surprised a Kentucky barber who lost her shop when a string of tornadoes devastated parts of the state .

In a viral social media video that was reshared by Family Feud host Steve Harvey , Jabaley visits what used to be the Fresh Cuttz barber shop that was totally destroyed in the tornadoes. He then asked for a haircut — since she always has her clippers on hand — and asked how much she usually charges for the service. She responded with "$25 or $30."

"Since you charged $30, could I give you $30,000 to help you rebuild?" Jabaley told the barber. She started to cry as she went in for a hug.

When asked what she would say to all those who were affected by the Kentucky tornadoes, the barber said, "Keep your faith. Don't stop believing that things will get better. A disaster is bad but you get through it and it makes you stronger and it makes you appreciate what you had . And know that everything is gonna be OK because we have to be."