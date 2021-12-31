ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Slimed After SpongeBob Gives Him NVP Trophy

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named Nickelodeon MVP following his dominant performance against the Ravens in Week 16.

The second-year signal-caller completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in the 41-21 win. Watch video of him getting slimed below.

