Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Slimed After SpongeBob Gives Him NVP Trophy

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named Nickelodeon MVP following his dominant performance against the Ravens in Week 16.

The second-year signal-caller completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in the 41-21 win. Watch video of him getting slimed below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals