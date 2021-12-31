Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Slimed After SpongeBob Gives Him NVP Trophy
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named Nickelodeon MVP following his dominant performance against the Ravens in Week 16.
The second-year signal-caller completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in the 41-21 win. Watch video of him getting slimed below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Comments / 0