Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Sunday's Showdown With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys, black pants and orange socks on Sunday against the Chiefs. Cincinnati is 1-0 in that combo this season.

They're just one win away from winning their first AFC North division title since 2015.

Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

