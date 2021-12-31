ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

A New Approach to Getting Healthier

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, body positivity has become a dominant social movement. Here's what I cherish about body positivity. I am for self-love, self-compassion, and an appreciation of individual differences. Your body, similar to the content of your mind, is unlike the other 7.9 billion inhabitants of Earth. For me, I...

spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Longevity and Anti-Aging Expert, and This Is My Hot Drink of Choice’

Longevity isn't about living as long as you possibly can—it's about having a high quality of life throughout old age. And one of the best ways to improve longevity is through what you eat and drink. Dr. David Sinclair, PhD, Harvard professor of anti-aging and author of Lifespan, recently took to Instagram to share his hot drink of choice: matcha. Matcha is made by grinding green tea leaves into a powder, and it's been served in Japan, China, and Korea since the 12th century. Dr. Sinclair credits being recently turned onto matcha and its longevity-boosting benefits by nutritionist Serena Poon.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
Mississippi State
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
doctortipster.com

Sleep and weight loss

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) People try to lose weight using different types of ways and formulas but finding the right formula for weight loss can be tricky. Metabolism, genetics, eating habits, exercising habits “ all these important variables decide whether you'll be able to lose weight or not. Besides that age also plays a big role. If you're doing everything right but still not a bill to lose weight, then you need to look at another aspect.
WEIGHT LOSS
Person
Octavia Spencer
shefinds

The One Change You Should Make To Your Diet To Improve Your Gut Health, According To Health Experts

We always hear the same advice when it comes to getting healthier—exercise regularly, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and avoid junk food when possible. However, depending on your own personal conditions and health history, it may not be that simple. One frighteningly common reason that you may struggle with your health is because of gut dysfunction. Your gut is what’s used to refer to your digestive system. Your gut’s health is dependent on having a healthy balance of bacteria, but due to the modern lifestyle, that bacteria is very easily disrupted. Believe it or not, your gut is at the baseline of your wellbeing—it can affect everything from your skin to your digestive system, and even your mental health. One way that you can heal your gut is through your diet, so we asked Caitlin Policastro, NP of the New York Center for Innovative Medicine what her best nutrition tips are for a strong, healthy gut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alyssa Atkinson

Happiness Boosting Habits to Complete Weekly

Aside from diet and exercise. Photo of the author reading.Photo courtesy of the author. I have discussed the impact of habits on an individual’s overall life too many times to count. Most of the time, at least one of those habits has to do with diet or exercise.
marthastewart.com

The Best Way to Adjust Your Workout Routine as You Age to Reduce Dementia Risk

2021 has been a groundbreaking year in the world of brain research. In the past 12 months alone, we've learned that there are at least 13 factors that put us at higher (or lower) risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. Plus, we've learned about the impact of a totally doable waking habit, scoring enough sleep, being a good listener (yes, this actually matters in terms of dementia risk!) and eating a Mediterranean diet.
YOGA
TODAY.com

Want to live a longer, healthier life? The Blue Zones diet might be for you

In parts of Italy, Greece, Japan, Costa Rica and the United States, there are pockets of people who are living longer than most of us, and they’re staying healthy well into their later years. Researchers call these areas Blue Zones, and they’ve studied the people who live there to tease out their secrets to longevity.
DIETS
healththoroughfare.com

How To Promote Sustainable Weight Loss

With the gluttony and indulgence of Christmas starting to show, there’s never been a better time to learn how to lose weight and keep it off. Attempting to go on a crash diet is one of the worst options that you can choose, as you need to make sure your weight loss can be sustainable in order to maintain your new weight rather than falling back into your old habits. Fortunately, learning how to take back control of your eating habits and exercise regime doesn’t have to be as difficult as you might expect, as there are in fact just a few simple steps that you can follow to transform your health (and waistline) in no time at all. So, if you’re interested in finding out more, then read on.
WEIGHT LOSS
Bangor Daily News

How to stop the pandemic’s sedentary lifestyle from affecting your health

This story was originally published in December 2020. Between self-isolation, working from home and many businesses and facilities being closed, the coronavirus has resulted in more sedentary lifestyles for many. That’s led to both emotional and physical impacts on people. However, there’s a solution: small changes can help offset...
FITNESS
