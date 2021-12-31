President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak on the phone as tension mounts over the situation on Ukraine’s border
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for nearly an hour amid...www.cbsnews.com
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for nearly an hour amid...www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0