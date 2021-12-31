ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in...

wtop.com

marketpulse.com

US dollar trades sideways

Currency markets are in holiday mode and will likely remain so until the middle of next week. The lack of data releases globally continued although the second-tier data from the US continued to be positive. The Case-Shiller House Price Index and US House Price Index releases rose as expected, while the Redbook activity report rose to 21.40% for December YoY, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and Dallas Fed Services Index both beat expectations.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

US dollar is modestly lower

The dollar index fell slightly overnight as some profit-taking of Friday’s monster US dollar rally set in as the new wires stayed relatively quiet. The dollar index fell 0.17% to 96.50, edging lower to 96.46 in sedate Asian trading. I expect the chop-fest to continue, with a move through either 96.00 or 97.00 indicating the US dollar’s next directional move.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher on cautious optimism in thin trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell in the...
CURRENCIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. Hong Kong...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar edges higher

It has been a fairly quiet Christmas week for the Australian dollar. Currently, AUD/USD is trading around 0.7260. This week is marked by a dearth of tier-1 events, and risk sentiment has been fairly steady. The equity markets are humming, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posting record highs, while the safe-haven US dollar is broadly lower as risk tolerance remains elevated.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Canadian Dollar Keeps Falling

The US dollar is flexing some muscle as USD/CAD started the week with considerable gains and is trading around 1.2950. The Canadian dollar had a rough last week, losing 1.29%. USD/CAD is closing in on the symbolic 1.30 line, which was last breached in November 2020. Risk aversion weighs on...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

El Salvador bond spreads widen to fresh record

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - El Salvador's bond yield spreads to U.S. Treasuries widened to fresh record highs on Friday after steepening the most for any week in 17 months. Salvadoran debt spreads measured by JPMorgan's EMBIG index (.JPMEGDELSR) hit 1,468 basis points, a record high, after widening nearly 160 bps this week alone --the largest weekly steepening since early May 2020.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
